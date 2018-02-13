‘Splatoon 2’ Pearl and Marina Amiibo Pack and Starter Edition Now Available to Order

Over this past weekend, Nintendo unveiled two big upcoming Splatoon 2 releases including a Splatoon 2 Starter Edition that they hope will finally snag Switch owners that don’t already own the game. For the standard $59.99 price tag you’ll get the full version of Splatoon 2, along with a strategy guide and sticker sheet bonus. You can pre-order the starter edition here with a release date of March 16th (admit it, you were sold on the sticker sheets). Obviously, you’re going to need the game if you want to take advantage of the second item on our list.

Yes, the really big news from Nintendo is that Pearl and Marina amiibo figures for Splatoon 2 are also on the way for the Nintendo Switch! Nintendo announced that the 2-pack would be available “later this year”, but here’s your first chance to lock down a pack for yourself without having to pay a markup. The Splatoon 2 Pearl and Marina amiibo 2-pack is available to pre-order online at GameStop for $24.99 at this very moment.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t include a solid release date for the figures, only the standard 12/31 placeholder. However, we would expect these to ship sometime in the very near future. In the meantime, you can check out the amibos in the product announcement video above, along with an official description below.

Pearl and Marina, two of the most popular characters in the Splatoon 2 game, are getting their own amiibo figures. This talented duo forms the group ‘Off the Hook’ and has been burning up the Inkling music charts. First, you’ve got Pearl, the cute and sassy MC with a talent for spitting fire. Then you’ve got Marina, the dazzling DJ genius dropping beats on the wheels of steel. Fans love them for their unique futuristic sound, but they’re also making quite the name for themselves as the broadcasters of Inkopolis News and Splatfest events! The amiibo figures will launch in stores exclusively as part of a 2-pack later this year.

