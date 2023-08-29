Splatoon 3 Reveals Extended Look at New Drizzle Season Map

Splatoon 3's new season is set to begin on September 1st, and when it does, Nintendo Switch fans should have a lot to look forward to. Earlier this month, Nintendo offered a brief look at two new maps that will appear in the season: Crableg Capital and Shipshape Cargo, Co. Ahead of the new season's release, Nintendo has dropped a short trailer, giving viewers a much closer look at the former map. Set on top of a skyscraper still in development, Crableg Capital features a whole lot of grates for dropping paint on enemies from above, and a bunch of climbable walls!

The trailer featuring Crableg Capital can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

SRL Real Estate here with an exciting new listing—Crableg Capital. Granted, the site is still under development, but what a hot location! Smack-dab in the heart of the financial district, this new stage offers all kinds of strategic opportunities. If you're not afraid of heights! pic.twitter.com/TDHRTsTWSW — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 29, 2023

Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season: What to Expect

When Splatoon 3's Drizzle Season begins, players can expect to see more than just two new maps. The new season will also see the addition of more than 80 new banners, 400 new titles, and new Tableturf cards. Players will find new weapons to use, including the Dread Wringer, and the Heavy Edit Splatling. Fans of the game's Challenges can look forward to some new additions, including "Inkjets for Everyone," "Swim It to Win It," and "Modded Rainmaker Test-Fire." Last but not least, the Salmonid Smokeyard stage will be returning to Salmon Run.

Next Splatfest Theme

(Photo: Nintendo)

One week after Drizzle Season begins, Splatoon 3 players can look forward to the game's next Splatfst competition. This time around, players will be tasked with choosing which member of Deep Cut would make the best leader: Shiver, Frye, or Big Man. The competition is already causing some tension for Splatoon fans, as Shiver boasts a passionate following; the idol has won the last four Splatfest competitions in a row, and received more than 47% of the overall vote in August's Money, Fame, Love Splatfest. During the Splatfest, players can look forward to hearing a brand-new song from Deep Cut, titled Big Betrayal. Apparently, Big Man has been spending time on a project with original Splatoon idols Callie and Marie, under the pseudonym Ian BGM. When Shiver and Frye find out that Big Man has been spending time with other idols, it doesn't go over too well!

Splatoon 3 amiibo

The next Splatfest marks the one-year anniversary of Splatoon 3. When the game launched last year, players were treated to three new amiibo figures based on the game. That collection will be expanding later this year, with new amiibo based on the three members of Deep Cut. All three Splatoon games have received amiibo based on their idols, but typically they've been offered in one set. This time around, the three members of Deep Cut are being sold separately. The amiibo will be releasing on November 17th.

Are you excited for Splatoon 3's new season? What do you think of this new stage? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!