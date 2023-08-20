Splatoon 3 Fans are Worried Over New Splatfest Theme

Shortly after the end of the previous Splatfest, Nintendo wasted no time revealing the next theme for Splatoon 3, and it's already proving to be a controversial one. Starting on September 8th, players will battle over which idol from Deep Cut would make the best leader: Shiver, Frye, or Big Man. The announcement comes after Shiver's choice has won the last four Splatfests in a row, with wins in April, May, July, and August. That's an incredible streak, and it suggests that some players are simply siding with Shiver, rather than what their heart tells them to pick.

Naturally, some players are already worried that Nintendo is setting Shiver up for yet another win! Splatfests tend to bring out the most competitive aspects of Splatoon 3's community, and players tend to have some strong feelings about their favorite idol. It's going to be hard for Team Frye and Team Big Man to overcome that kind of voting bloc, and last week's results give a clear idea why: Shiver's pick in the Money, Fame, Love contest received 47.28% of the overall vote. That's a staggering amount, and it could make the next Splatfest another lopsided affair.

