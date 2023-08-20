Splatoon 3 Fans are Worried Over New Splatfest Theme
Splatoon 3's next Splatfest could set up another Team Shiver win.
Shortly after the end of the previous Splatfest, Nintendo wasted no time revealing the next theme for Splatoon 3, and it's already proving to be a controversial one. Starting on September 8th, players will battle over which idol from Deep Cut would make the best leader: Shiver, Frye, or Big Man. The announcement comes after Shiver's choice has won the last four Splatfests in a row, with wins in April, May, July, and August. That's an incredible streak, and it suggests that some players are simply siding with Shiver, rather than what their heart tells them to pick.
Naturally, some players are already worried that Nintendo is setting Shiver up for yet another win! Splatfests tend to bring out the most competitive aspects of Splatoon 3's community, and players tend to have some strong feelings about their favorite idol. It's going to be hard for Team Frye and Team Big Man to overcome that kind of voting bloc, and last week's results give a clear idea why: Shiver's pick in the Money, Fame, Love contest received 47.28% of the overall vote. That's a staggering amount, and it could make the next Splatfest another lopsided affair.
Keep reading to see what Splatoon 3 fans are saying about the next Splatfest!
It's going to be divisive, that's for sure.
this splatfest is going to be a disaster.— ✧ Riya! ✧ (@heartz4riyaa) August 20, 2023
Be good to each other, Inklings and Octolings.
Is anyone else genuinely terrified of the next splatfest? I feel like this will have more salt and toxicity than MvFvL and Callie v Marie combined.
People have already taken their choice of idol way too seriously and this just enforces that.
Please be kind to each other.— Isaac Rose (@IsaacRoseDoesIt) August 20, 2023
We can all hope, right?
the next splatfest ends on my birthday so i wish for frye to get more than 0 points— ghost (@ghosticley) August 20, 2023
Do it for her.
#Splatoon3 #NintendoSwitch Im on team frye because she needs to win one splatfest. pic.twitter.com/GmX1MiIvZ6— 🦷Your teeth,hand them over 🦷 (@Steampoweredche) August 20, 2023
This one is gonna be intense.
I’m worried about the splatoon splatfest.. the war is coming— vince (@hmmchalk) August 20, 2023
No matter who wins, we all lose.
i wanna play in this splatfest but i love all of deep cut so ism gonna be sad no matter who i chose 😭😭— yuri Cool (@youthfulerrors) August 20, 2023
The smack talk has already started!
Fun Fact: Shiver rigs the votes for every splatfest— 🦑Marie Cuttlefish(Agent 2)🦑 (@New_Agent3) August 20, 2023
Can't we all just get along?
ououohghhh this next splatfest is so hard cuz i don’t feel like any of them are or should be the leader like they all have their own strengths that they bring to the group that keep them working well as a group!!— renren (bebe moment) ☆ (@creaseninja) August 20, 2023