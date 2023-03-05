Splatoon 3 Feature Disabled Following Latest Update

Splatoon 3's Fresh Season update released earlier this week, offering a ton of new content for players to enjoy. However, it seems that Nintendo has been forced to disable the game's friend notifications as a result of issues following version 3.0.0. The company revealed the issue via the Nintendo of Europe Twitter account, and has stated that it is currently working on a fix. As of this writing, it's unclear how long the problem will persist, but hopefully Nintendo will get things under control sooner, rather than later!

"We're aware of an issue with Splatoon 3's Ver3.0.0 update which is affecting Friend notifications, and they have therefore been suspended whilst we work on a fix. Please use the Friend List feature to play with friends online in the meantime. We apologise for any inconvenience," the Tweet reads.

Hopefully that work around will keep fans enjoying the game with their friends as Nintendo gets a fix under control. Over the last few days, Splatoon 3's new season has given fans a lot to get excited about, including new maps, new weapons, new Tableturf cards, and returning favorites from the Wii U era. The whole thing really feels like a substantial update, with the right amount of content to keep players invested until the next major update gets released. Readers interested in seeing everything added in version 3.0.0 can learn more right here.

For those unfamiliar with Splatoon, the franchise is a relatively new one for Nintendo, debuting in 2015 on the Wii U console. The original Splatoon was one of the system's lone success stories, but the franchise has seen much greater success in the Switch era, first in Splatoon 2, and then again in Splatoon 3. Splatoon 3 released late last year, adding a number of changes from previous games in the series, including the new Tableturf card mode, a new single-player campaign, and more.

Have you noticed any issues with Friend notifications in Splatoon 3 since the new update? Have you been enjoying Fresh Season thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!