Splatoon 3 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

✖

Nintendo's Splatoon 3 now has a release date with the game scheduled to arrive on September 9th, the company announced this week. That announcement came alongside the release of a new trailer for the game showing off more of the ink-splattered gameplay we've seen before and have come to expect from Splatoon and Splatoon 2. This reveal should also put to rest numerous rumors about the game's potential release dates and talks of delays.

The latest trailer for Splatoon 3 can be seen below courtesy of Nintendo with a ton of inky gameplay seen in its nearly four minutes' worth of content. Instead of making this a broad overview trailer or one highlighting different features in the game, Nintendo simply showed a Turf War match play out in full from the time the characters drop onto the map to the results screen that shows who won and how well everyone did.

Prior to this release date reveal, the game was slated to launch for the Nintendo Switch at some point during Summer 2022. September may be a bit later than what people would typically think of when they think about the summer months, but it's still within the season even if it's pushed towards the end.

This also finally disproves a theory held previously about Splatoon 3's release date being tucked away in an older trailer for the game. That trailer contained a QR code which, when scanned, supposedly pointed to an August release date, but people were having an exceptionally difficult time trying to get it to scan, and there were talks of information being fabricated, too. Regardless, that August release date isn't the plan even if it ever was before with the game now confirmed for September.

Squid Research Lab here with an important update—we've discovered that the release date for #Splatoon3 will be 9/9! We’ve also observed some remarkable Turf War action in new and exciting settings. pic.twitter.com/HsXim77HvP — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) April 22, 2022

Along with the Turf War mode shown off in this trailer, Nintendo also revealed in a previous one that Splatoon 3 will have a revamped Salmon Run mode, too. It's called "Salmon Run Next Wave," and you can check it out here.

Splatoon 3 will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on September 9th.