Splatoon 3's Next Splatfest is Dropping This Week

A new Splatfest is set to debut in Splatoon 3 later this week. Festivities in the Nintendo Switch game will begin on Friday, January 6th at 4 p.m. PT, and will run through Sunday, January 8th at 4 p.m. PT. This time around the theme is food-centered, with players tasked with choosing their "favorite taste sensation." As with all of Splatoon 3's Splatfests, there are three options to choose from, including Spicy, Sweet, and Sour. For those that pick their team based on the hosts, Shiver is Team Spicy, Frye is Team Sweet, and Big Man is repping Team Sour. Players can make their choice right now, but there's no going back once a decision has been made!

Nintendo's Tweet announcing this week's Splatfest can be found embedded below.

SRL cafeteria line cook here. They said I should tell ya the next #Splatfest theme, so here goes. What's your favorite taste sensation? Spicy, sweet, or sour?



It starts at 4pm PT on Friday 1/6 and goes till 4pm PT on Sunday 1/8. Me? I think the best taste is deep-fried. pic.twitter.com/WYapCv2x3B — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 16, 2022

For those new to Splatoon 3, Splatfests have been an in-game tradition since the original Splatoon on Wii U. In the first two games, players were tasked with choosing between two different options, but that number increased to three in the latest game. The game's community tends to show up in big numbers during these events, and they can get pretty competitive both in-game, and on social media. Splatfest themes have been all over the place over the years, from pet preference, to favorite condiment. Some themes have also centered on other properties, including Pokemon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Transformers.

It will be interesting to see which team proves the most popular. Team Sweet seems like a safe bet, but I'll be on Team Spicy, myself. Of course, popularity is just one piece of the puzzle! Hopefully this Splatfest will draw a big crowd and fans will find a lot to enjoy. Splatoon 3 just got a big update last month, and for players that haven't checked out the changes, this weekend should be the perfect opportunity. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Splatoon 3 right here.

Have you picked your team for the Splatfest yet? Which team do you plan on repping this weekend? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!