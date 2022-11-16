Nintendo Reveals New Splatoon 3 Stage

Splatoon 3 is getting a major update next month, and when it does, players can look forward to a bunch of new content. Nintendo has teased that the Chill Season 2022 will feature multiple new stages, and the company has now released a short video showcasing one of them. The stage is called Brinewater Springs, and it seems to be covered in hills and hot springs. On Twitter, Nintendo teased that players will have to choose between attacking from below, or trying to defend the high ground, which has already led to plenty of Revenge of the Sith references!

A clip featuring Brinewater Springs can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A new stage is coming to #Splatoon3 next season! It's called Brinewater Springs and it's hilly and packed with hot springs. Defend the high ground or risk it all to invade from below? The choice is yours! pic.twitter.com/saGrYX8gNR — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) November 15, 2022

Chill Season 2022 is set to begin on December 1st, so fans will get to experience Brinewater Springs in the very near future. In addition to the new stages, players can look forward to the addition of new weapons, Big Run, X Battles, and more. So far, fans seem very excited about the new additions, and it looks like there's already a lot of anticipation for the new season.

Splatoon 3 just released in September, but the game is already amassing a very large audience. In just a few weeks after its release, Splatoon 3 managed to sell nearly 8 million copies worldwide, becoming Japan's fastest selling video game ever. Online games can only succeed if players have opponents to play against, so that's a very good sign for Splatoon 3's future! The game's success this year isn't limited to sales, however; the title is also one of the nominees for "Best Family Game" at The Game Awards 2022. It remains to be seen whether Splatoon 3 will manage to beat out the rest of its competition, but fans can make their voices heard by voting at the official website for The Game Awards.

Splatoon 3 is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

