Splatoon 3 Reveals The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Splatfest

Nintendo is capitalizing on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's May release with a Splatoon 3 crossover that'll see the Zelda game featured in Splatoon 3's next Splatfest event. Announced this week, the upcoming Splatfest will as players to pick a side between Power, Wisdom, and Courage with Ganondor, Zelda, and Link representing those traits, respectively. The Splatfest is scheduled to get underway on May 5th with a unique Zelda-themed stage and some special merch revealed this week to go along with the crossover event.

The Zelda Splatfest will run from May 5th to May 7th, Nintendo said, with some promotional artwork shared below to show off what kind of an event players can expect. Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to release on May 12th, so this Splatfest will conclude just a couple of days before the game releases and should be one of the last of Nintendo's events to prime players for the long-awaited game.

SRL here with huge news—the next #Splatfest is a collab with The Legend of Zelda!



In anticipation of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it asks a key question... Which do you seek? Power, wisdom, or courage?



Join in from 5pm PT on 5/5 through 5pm PT on 5/7.

In addition to the core Splatfest event itself, Nintendo also showed off the "Tricolor Turf War" stage which is meant to resemble the Triforce and features ach of the three colors represented in the Splatfest. Some merch was showed off as well which combines elements of the Splatoon series with the three main characters that the Splatfest focuses on: Ganondorf, Zelda, and Link.

Want to really get into the spirit of this Splatfest? Check out the link below for The Legend of Zelda–themed Splatfest tees!https://t.co/pIXNRWXnsF pic.twitter.com/UNKWtFGaLu — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) April 14, 2023

This announcement follows what was quite the day for the Breath of the Wild sequel in terms of news about the game. Nintendo dropped the third and final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom this week, a trailer which revealed our very first look at Ganondorf who's back once more in the new Zelda game. The trailer stirred up quite a buzz for Tears of the Kingdom (as if it didn't have enough of one already) with Ganondorf himself dominating much of the conversation. In addition to seeing people fawning over his new, rehydrated appearance, we also finally got confirmation as to who will be voicing the character.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's big Splatfest crossover gets underway on May 5th.