New Splatoon 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 3.1.1. This update will apparently get things ready for this weekend's Zelda-themed Splatfest, as well as future Splatfests. Players can also look forward to several fixes, including fixes to multiplayer, Salmon Run, and more. Finally, the company offered information on the next update, which will focus more on balance changes and new features. Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 3.1.1 (Released May 1, 2023)

Changes to Splatfests

Data relating to future Splatfests has been added.

Adjusted things like screen brightness and ink coloring on stages during Splatfests.

In addition to adding data relating to future Splatfests, we released this update to adjust how stages look during Splatfests. Please note that we plan on making further changes to ink coloring when using Color Lock in the next update.

The next update is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players who Super Jumped to a player who was using a Zipcaster would sometimes land in an unintended location.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the game to crash at the start of a special wave in rare cases.

Fixes to Splatfests

Fixed an issue where the music and performances in Splatsville and Inkopolis during a Splatfest would become out of sync if the main menu was open for a long time.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where edits to a player's locker would be canceled if the player was editing during a schedule transition.

Note: Compatible with Ver. 3.1.0 battle replays. Not compatible with Ver. 3.0.1 or earlier battle replays.

Splatoon 3's Zelda Splatfest will task players with choosing between Courage, Wisdom, and Power, the three pieces of the Triforce. Each one is typically associated with one of the main characters from the Zelda franchise: Link (courage), Zelda (wisdom) and Ganondorf (power). The Splatfest will begin this Friday, May 5th, which happens to be one week before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

What do you think of this update for Splatoon 3? Do you plan on participating during the Splatfest? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!