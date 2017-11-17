Splatoon Manga Finally Gets Western Release Date, And It’s Soon!

Thanks to VIZ Media, the world of Splatoon realised in manga form is finally coming to the west! Take to the turf wars in Inkopolis in an all new way as the familiar characters make their mark in the manga-verse.

“The Turf Wars have started in Inkopolis, and the team that inks the most ground will be crowned the winner! Goggles and Team Blue are ranked lower than their competitors. But with some teamwork and a touch of creativity, they might just leave their mark on this tournament!”

The manga interpretation first began in 2015 in CoroCoro Magazine, but thanks the popular media site, it will finally be making its western debut this December! It will also be available in retain stores, which is perfect as we are finally edging into the holiday season!

The world of Splatoon is filled with colourful warfare. As for the itself:

“Splatter enemies and claim your turf as the ink-spewing, squid-like characters called Inklings in Nintendo‘s new third-person action shooter game for the Wii U console.

Compete in four-on-four matches, in which the goal is to get your ink on as many places as possible and claim your turf, all while strategically submerging yourself in your team’s colors and blasting your enemies. This is a colorful and chaotic online third-person action shooter “

Later, Splatoon 2 came out exclusively for the Nintendo Switch – the latest platform from the Big N. Whether you’re playing with your favourite gear, or wanted to read up on your favourite characters to pass the time – there’s a lot to love with Splatoon. The manga’s first volume will be available on December 12th.