Ubisoft Teases Splinter Cell “Comeback”

It looked like for awhile we may get a new Splinter Cell, but now it’s starting to look like the series will be on ice for at least a couple more years. That said, Ubisoft is anticipating a comeback for the stealth series, it’s just waiting for the right moment to bring it back. Recently, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot discussed the future of the franchise with Gameblog, and in the process assured fans that the series still has a special place in his heart and is an important franchise for Ubisoft.

Guillemot more or less confirmed the series has a future, but right now Ubisoft is still working out what that future looks like. Further, figuring this out may take a little bit of time. Interestingly, the CEO also seems to suggest the series may return on devices the franchise isn’t known for, which seems to line-up with recent rumors that have been claiming the series is set to return as a VR game via the Oculus. Of course, these are just rumors, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

Speaking of rumors and reports, there’s also been both suggesting there isn’t anything on the horizon for the series. Back in March a rumor surfaced claiming that the series was put on ice after multiple failed attempts to make a new entry for it. Meanwhile, in March, there was a report that more or less echoed this, suggesting Ubisoft isn’t currently working on a new Splinter Cell.

That said, there’s plenty of demand for a new entry. Further, it’s one of the few games that seems to rear its head a few times every year, similar to long-rumored titles like Bully 2. Now, will we ever see it return? Almost certainly, but who knows when and who knows how much it will resemble the series you remember.

