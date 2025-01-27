Split Fiction Trailer Showcases New Co-op Gameplay

It Takes Two‘s Hazelight Studios has revealed more exciting split-screen co-op gameplay in a new trailer for its upcoming cop-op title Split Fiction. The award-winning studio has brought the co-op genre back on the market, with games such as It Takes Two and A Way Out, and looks to step up its innovative game with Split Fiction. To celebrate their incoming title, which has gone gold according to Hazelight Studios director Josef Fares, a trailer was released today highlighting its unique couch co-op gameplay along with the addition of one-off adventures called Side Stories. As the days towards the March release get closer, fans are already being treated to even more possibilities to explore within the world(s) of Split Fiction.

The new gameplay trailer dives into the fast-paced sci-fi realm, which features gravity-defying stunts including a motorcycle chase scene. On the other hand (or shall I say page), the fantasy story leans into the mystical side, with one character transforming into a fairy and the other becoming a giant monkey creature. Each scenario is crafted solely based on the character you play, while one player traverses the land in the air, the other has to climb and run around. This inventive style of gameplay was praised by critics and fans alike when It Takes Two came out, but with Split Fiction, the variety seems to be even greater.

Split Fiction Celebrates Going Gold with an All-New Gameplay Trailer

The video also shares a glimpse at Side Stories, which are optional one-off tales hidden in the main story levels. As you and a friend play together as Mio and Zoe, two writers stuck inside their own sci-fi and fantasy fiction stories, there will be mysterious portals across the two realms. These anomalies lead to new and different worlds and locations, which are based on unfinished stories created by the younger versions of the two writers. If the age is any indication as to where these stories will find Mio and Zoe, then players are in for a truly chaotic yet wonderful experience.

Some of these Side Stories will find our protagonists climbing a mountain filled with Giants to riding Sandfish across the desert. One of the Side Stories was shown during the trailer at The Game Awards 2024 in which Mio and Zoe were transformed into pigs to find out how sausages are made. This out-of-the-box creativity is to be expected from Josef Fares, whose eccentric yet troublesome personality has delivered on crafting unique and interesting stories within the couch co-op game scene.

With the game launching onto PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 6th, fans will be pleased to know that the game has gone gold, meaning that it’s ready to launch. Typically games go gold relatively close to the release date, but seeing as the title has reached this stage on the earlier side, we can confirm that Hazelight Studios is confident in their upcoming split-screen game. When the game comes out, players can traverse the two tales alongside a friend in couch co-op or online via Friend Pass, which means that only one copy needs to be purchased among the two players. By the looks of it, we could potentially see another It Takes Two moment with Split Fiction this spring.