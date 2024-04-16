It Takes Two Studio Announcing "New Stuff" This Year

Hazelight Studios was founded in 2014, and while the development team hasn't been around for a long time, it has quickly developed a strong reputation. Over the last decade, Hazelight has released A Way Out and It Takes Two, a pair of critically and commercially successful games. We don't know what the studio is working on right now, but it seems we won't have to wait long to find out. In a post on Twitter, Hazelight teased that it has "new (real good) stuff cooking that we'll talk more about later this year."

The post was part of a celebration of Hazelight's 10th anniversary, and mentions founder Josef Fares winning the Best Game Innovation Award at BAFTA for Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons. That game's success helped convince Fares to create Hazelight, and the rest is history!

What Can We Expect from Hazelight's Next Game?

It remains to be seen what Hazelight has in store, but it will be interesting to see if the game continues the trend of exclusively focusing on multiplayer experiences. Both A Way Out and It Takes Two were exclusively playable in local co-op or online; neither game included a single-player option. That multiplayer focus helped put Hazelight on the map, but it's possible the studio's next project could take things in a different direction. There's simply no way of knowing at this time, but the millions of players that enjoyed the first two games from Hazelight might want to keep an eye on what comes next.

Presumably, Hazelight's new game will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S; A Way Out and It Takes Two were released on all of those platforms. It Takes Two was eventually brought to Nintendo Switch as well, but not until more than a year later. Both of Hazelight's games were published by EA, who has a spotty history of supporting Nintendo platforms. As such, it's hard to say if Hazelight's next game will end up on Switch, or even the next Nintendo console.

Hazelight at Summer Game Fest?

Hopefully Hazelight won't keep fans waiting long on more information! Given the fact that Fares has made some... memorable appearances at events hosted by Geoff Keighley, it's a safe bet we could see the studio's next game announced at either Summer Game Fest or at The Game Awards. Summer Game Fest is set to take place on Friday, June 7th, and there haven't been a lot of details revealed just yet. With less than two months to go until the show, we could soon get a better idea of who will be in attendance and what games will be featured.

Are you excited to see what Hazelight Studios is working on? Do you think we'll see it revealed at Summer Game Fest in June? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!