Split Fiction Developer Offers Early Look at Its Next Game, But Only for 2 People

Hazelight Studios has built a reputation for making games that require working together to solve puzzles. Split Fiction continues that trend, and the game features one very tough secret challenge for 2 players. How hard is this laser-themed challenge? So far, very few people have managed to complete it, and the first to do so were 2 streamers that go by “sharkOvO” and “E1uM4y.” After completing it, the streamers were treated to a video of director Josef Fares congratulating them on their efforts. Fares also promised to invite them to the team’s headquarters for a special look at Hazelight’s next game.

In a post on X/Twitter, Fares confirmed that the 2 streamers were the first to accomplish this task, while noting his intention to “keep my promise and invite you both to Sweden for an early look of our next game.” Fares did not offer any indication when this early look will take place, but Split Fiction just came out about 2 weeks ago. It’s hard to say how far along the game might be, and at what point the studio will feel comfortable showing what it’s working on. Regardless, this is a very big deal, and a lot of fans are already showing a mix of respect for Fares, and some jealousy of those who get to see Hazelight’s new game ahead of time.

a video of josef fares plays after completing the “laser hell” challenge, image via kotaku

At this time, no one really knows what Hazelight is working on after Split Fiction, but it’s a very safe bet that the game will continue the same co-op gameplay that the studio is known for. Fares founded the Stockholm based studio in 2014, following his work on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. In the 11 years since, Hazelight has released 3 games: A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction, all of which have been published by Electronic Arts. A Way Out was well-regarded, but It Takes Two really put the developer on the map; following its release in 2021, It Takes Two was nominated for several awards, winning overall Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021.

Split Fiction has only been available for a brief amount of time, but it already seems to be replicating the success of It Takes Two. The game has already sold millions of copies, and has seen heavy critical praise across the board. We’re only a few months into 2025, but it could easily receive some Game of the Year nominations once November and December roll around.

Given all of that critical and commercial success, it’s a pretty big privilege to see what Hazelight is working on next. While Fares has snuck some video Easter eggs into his previous video games, Split Fiction‘s trip to Sweden is easily the coolest one ever.

