Split Fiction Crosses Huge Sales Figure

Split Fiction has only been available for a few days now, but the game is already seeing a lot of success. Electronic Arts revealed this morning that Split Fiction has sold 1 million copies in its first 48 hours. At this time, there have been no details about the platform split, so it’s unclear whether the majority of sales are happening on PS5, PC, or Xbox. Regardless, it’s a really strong start, and it’s clear that Hazelight’s latest is already clicking with audiences. By comparison, It Takes Two sold 1 million copies in its first month, so Split Fiction seems to be off to a better start.

Split Fiction is the latest game from director Josef Fares. Fares has built a very strong reputation over the last 12 years, releasing multiple games that focus on two-player co-op. At a time when so many other game studios are focusing on PvP, Hazelight’s games have focused instead on experiences where players work together to complete tasks. There simply aren’t a lot of games that fill that niche in the industry, and gamers are clearly happy to have an option.

zoe and mio, the main characters from split fiction

It doesn’t hurt that Hazelight’s games have been very well-received. Split Fiction debuted to a 91 score on Metacritic, and the game currently holds a user rating of 8.8. With scores that strong and sales off to an impressive start, it’s possible Split Fiction could end up being a Game of the Year contender. We’re still pretty early into 2025, and there are a lot of major games that have yet to be released, including GTA 6. It’s possible some of the hype around the game could lessen as the year goes on, or we could see Split Fiction remain in the conversation through the end of 2025.

One thing that will be interesting to see is whether Split Fiction comes to additional platforms as the year goes on. It Takes Two was released on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as well as PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. It’s possible EA and Hazelight have moved on from those systems, or that we could see versions released later on. It’s worth noting that EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor first came out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and was later ported over to older platforms. It’s not unthinkable that we could see something similar happen for Split Fiction, increasing the game’s potential audience. EA has also pledged to support Nintendo Switch 2, so we could see the game released on that system, as well.

Whatever the future brings, it seems things are looking pretty bright for Split Fiction. With positive reviews and strong sales, Split Fiction further proves that Hazelight Studios is building a fan base ready and eager to see what the developer has in store.

