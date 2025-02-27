First Big Game Release in March Confirmed for Steam Deck

Although a few former March titles have been delayed, this month will bring many new exciting game releases. For fans of beloved co-op title It Takes Two, March 6th brings the next co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios. Split Fiction returns to the engaging two-player design that made gamers fall in love with It Takes Two, but with a new genre-bending twist. Today, Hazelight Studios confirmed that their latest release will be Steam Deck Verified and Steam Native on day one. This gives gamers greater flexibility for taking the new adventure on the go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it releases on March 6th, Split Fiction will be available across platforms including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam or the EA app. Today, Hazelight confirmed that the game will not require the EA app, so users who prefer to stick to Steam will be able to download and run the game via Steam. In that same announcement, the studio also confirmed that It Takes Two will be Steam Verified as well, meaning it’s been tested and proven to run well on the handheld console. Along with the Steam Native confirmation, this is good news for those hoping to enjoy the co-op adventure via Steam. Even better, Split Fiction will allow for cross-platform play.

Play video

Hazelight Studios previously confirmed that Split Fiction will include a Friend’s Pass feature, similar to the one offered for It Takes Two. This feature lets players who own the new co-op game invite a friend to play along, even if that person doesn’t own a copy of Split Fiction. Even better, they don’t have to play on the same platform. So, Steam Deck users can invite friends playing on any platform to join them for the split-screen adventure. Players will need an EA account to use this feature, but it does not require the EA app.

PC Specs for It Takes Two on Steam or EA App

For those not planning to play on Steam Deck but still opting to buy Split Fiction via Steam, a quick PC spec check might be in order. Hazelight Studios and EA Games have also confirmed the Minimum and Recommended Specs for It Takes Two on PC.

Split Fiction’s two main characters are ready to go

Here are the PC requirements, as shared by Hazelight Studios:

Minimum Specification

OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600k

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 – 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 – 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 85 GB available space

Resolution: 1920×1080 (1080p) Native

FPS: 30

Graphic Preset: Low

Recommended Specification

OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11

CPU: Intel Core i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 – 8GB or AMD Radeon 6700 XT – 12GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 85 GB available space

Resolution: 2560×1440 (2K) Native

FPS: 60

Graphic Preset: High

The game will also be available for console gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Split Fiction will be a multiplatform worldwide release, arriving for players on Steam and console on March 6th.

Will you be checking out Split Fiction on Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments below!