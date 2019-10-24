SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Is Getting a $300 F.U.N. Edition

SpongeBob SquarePants enthusiasts who are already looking forward to the release of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated now have something even bigger and much more tangible to look forward to. More specifically, there are two things to look forward to: A Shiny Edition of the game and an even shinier F.U.N. Edition. Both special editions of the game come with a few collectibles along with Battle for Bikini Bottom itself, and the latter will run you for $300 to own three different figurines and more.

THQ Nordic revealed the two editions of the game on Thursday with a trailer for each one to show what's included. Included in the Shiny Edition that's seen in the trailer above is a SpongeBob figure that comes with a golden spatula and a flexible tongue. If you know SpongeBob, you probably already know exactly what pose the character is making based on those features of the figurine. From top to bottom, the figure stands at eight inches tall

Also included in the Shiny Edition are some SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks and six different lithographs. The final part of the deal is the game itself along with a couple of wallstickers. To own everything that's included in the Shiny Edition, you'll need to spend $149.99.

The F.U.N. Edition has everything that's included in the Shiny Edition along with some extras. Joining the SpongeBob figurine are two more figures, one each for Sandy and Patrick. Several Tiki Keyrings are included to complete the set that'll be retailing for $299.99.

THQ Nordic said that both of the editions are ready for pre-orders now, though the game's site does not currently have options for them yet. It looks like there are options available through retailers like GameStop though, so you can pick up your special editions through similar sites.

The remastered game is a new take on the classic Battle for Bikini Bottom which released years ago. You'll be able to play as these three characters immortalized in the figures in a battle against Plankton and his robotic army.

"The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!" a preview of the remastered game reads. "Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!"

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms in 2020.