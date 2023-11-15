Spotify Now Has a Grand Theft Auto Station

Despite being released over a decade ago, Grand Theft Auto 5 remains one of the biggest video games on the market, thanks in large part to developer Rockstar Games consistently adding new content to GTA Online. That said, the studio is finally set to reveal the next game in the long-running franchise in early December, and everyone is celebrating. That includes Spotify, which has put together a Grand Theft Auto Radio playlist that collects music from across the franchise to give users a curated list of 100 songs to get them ready for Grand Theft Auto 6's impending announcement.

Of course, this Spotify playlist is tailored to your tastes, so while it includes a ton of GTA-related songs, everyone's list will look slightly different. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there's any way to add the infamous radio ads that players love in Grand Theft Auto, nor does there appear to be an option to add in the talk show segments that have become fan favorites. That said, the series has always had great music across several genres, so this is a solid playlist if you're looking for one. And since the team has continued to add new music via GTA Online, you can rest assured that it's a mix of genres and eras, giving you plenty of variety.

When Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Be Announced?

The perfect soundtrack for driving around Vice City, Los Santos, San Fierro and beyond 🛣️ 25 years of music from Grand Theft Auto's most iconic stations, curated just for you, on Spotify now. https://t.co/BURUm5fajh pic.twitter.com/ihPq3hJocp — Spotify (@Spotify) November 13, 2023

Rockstar Games hasn't revealed the exact date it will premier the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, but it did say that it will be happening in early December. Most likely, that means we'll see the trailer at this year's The Game Awards, though Rockstar could certainly bring in enough hype with its own event totally separate from Geoff Keighley's award show. That was made more than clear when the tweet announcing the trailer gained 1.5 million likes in just a few days.

Whether it's at The Game Awards or not, the GTA 6 trailer is going to break the internet. Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer after the announcement before the actual game is in our hands. After all, it's been more than a decade since a new Grand Theft Auto was released. You'd have to think they wouldn't reveal something this massive without a plan to launch within the next year or two.