Here’s 14 Minutes of New Spyro Reignited Trilogy Gameplay Footage

Celebrate the weekend with over 14 minutes of new Spyro Reignited Trilogy footage, fresh out of the GameSpot oven.

The new slab of gameplay specifically showcases multiple different parts of the game, including gameplay in Stone Hill, Sunny Villa, and Idol Springs. There’s cutscenes, blistering speeds, gem collecting, setting sheep on fire, and of course, skateboarding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting the footage is captured on an Xbox One, and features gameplay of each of the three games in the remade package: Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Spryo 2: Ripto’s Rage, and of course the one that started it all, Spyro the Dragon.

If you can’t wait to play Spyro Reignited Trilogy then you may want to savor this new footage. The game was originally supposed to launch next month on September 21, but recently was hit with a delay that has pushed it back to November 13. However, judging of the new footage, it’s going to be well worth the wait.

According to developer Toys for Bob, the team simply needed more time to complete the game with a level of polish to satiate the anticipation. However, a recent report suggests part of the reason — if not the biggest reason — for the delay is in order to ship all three games on disc, rather than simply one on disc and require a download for the other two.

Whatever the case may be, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is still a few months away — and who knows how much pre-release media Activision will release — so, don’t rush through this new gameplay. Enjoy all of its splendor meticulously and thoughtfully, perhaps in 15 second-a-day intervals.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is set to release on November 13 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can find more media and news on the game here, and more information on the title below:

The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.