Report: Spyro Reignited Trilogy Delayed In Order To Include All Three Games on Disc

Late last night while gamers and gaming press was asleep, Activision and developer Toys For Bob delayed Spyro Reginited Trilogy out of September and into November. And at the time, it gave a pretty generic reason for delay, but a new report has surfaced that claims the game was actually delayed in order to get all three games onto one disc.

As you may remember, earlier this month, it was revealed that only Spyro the Dragon (Spyro 1) would be on the actual disc when the game launches, and that players would have to separately download Ripto’s Rage and Year of the Dragon (Spyro 2 and 3). And naturally this was met with a considerable level of criticism and outrage for a game that has otherwise been received very warmly in pre-release so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, according to YouTube Channel YongYea, who cites internal sources, developer Toys for Bob convinced Activision to delay the game in order to make sure all three games were included on one disc.

Now, whether this is the case or not, who knows. As with all reports and rumors, it is best to take this with a grain of salt, however, it seems completely plausible, if not likely, this is the case. I suppose we’ll find out soon enough or at launch when and if the disc includes all three games. But for now, the following, official explanation from Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head, is all we have:

“Everyone here at Toys for Bob is so proud to be reigniting the original Spyro trilogy after all these years. We’re deeply committed to getting these games right, so we’ve decided to move the release date of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to November 13, 2018. I really hoped that you would be rescuing dragons and scorching Rhynocs sooner, but the Trilogy needs more love and care. In November when you’re exploring the Dragon Realms, Avalar and the Forgotten Worlds, we know you’ll agree the extra time was worth the wait.”

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is poised to release on November 13 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news, information, and media on the game, click here.