Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy Was Hinted At In a Video, Along With Another Mystery Project

So after what felt like an eternity with a handful of teases, Activision confirmed that Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy was officially coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, bringing back the hero’s original PlayStation adventure, remastered for a new generation of players to enjoy (along with the classic fans).

But would you believe that the developers at Toys For Bob actually teased Spyro‘s revival months ago? And to think, it was right under our noses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Two months ago, back in March, the development team posted the above video, showcasing what the team at Toys For Bob was capable of. We were well aware of the team’s work on the Skylanders franchise, but little did we know that it had something bigger on the horizon.

At about the 13 second mark in the video above, you’ll see that the team is performing touches on concept art for Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy. Now, Spyro himself isn’t shown, but one of the elder dragons he frees over the course of his journey is — and that looks like compelling evidence that the game was in the works.

Alas, Toys For Bob didn’t say anything at the time, so even if we were all like, “AHA!” and walked into their office with a magnifying glass, we probably wouldn’t have found further proof that the game existed. Still, to think that the team teased it at the time is pretty cool.

But there’s something else. If you get to the 33-second mark in the video, you’ll see that there’s an unnamed IP teased as well. It appears to be an action game along the lines of the Crackdown series, but features a fully costumed character working their way through city streets.

Neither Toys For Bob nor Activision have said a word about this secret project, so your guess is as good as ours. But E3 is right around the corner, and there’s a good chance we could hear more about it there. Or maybe Toys For Bob will save it for 2019, once it finishes up work on the Reignited Trilogy. Which, again, we’re totally fine with.

But seriously, Toys For Bob has a pretty great studio — with a tiki bar! — and the fact they’re almost finished with the Spyro the Dragon trilogy is good news for us.

Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy releases on September 21 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.