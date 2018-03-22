Square Enix Teams Up With Twitch For Limited Edition Final Fantasy XV Chocobo Giveaway, More

Twitch Prime has become a great service to snag many free goodies, along with supporting favorite streamers and, of course, gaining access to Amazon Prime services to boot. But for Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition owners, it’s about to become the place to pick up the ultimate Chocobo.

Square Enix has announced that they’ve teamed up with Twitch to provide some free items for the PC version of the hit role-playing adventure, available now through April 21. Players that log in with the game and their Twitch accounts will not only score 10,000 gil, but also a limited edition Chocobo, as pictured above – say hello to the Kooky Chocobo.

The Kooky Bundle, as it’s being called, features the purple-ish creature, whom your character can ride upon when the situation calls for it. And that 10,000 gil will come in handy to boot. You can see video of this delightful little bird in action above.

To redeem, just follow the steps below, as noted by Square in the press release:

Registering to become a Twitch Prime member:

Visit twitchprime.com and sign up for a free 30 day trial.

Launch FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION and click on “Special Gift from Twitch Prime” in the main menu.

Log-in and link their Twitch Account.

Click the Crown Icon on Twitch.tv and click “Claim Offer” on the FINAL FANTASY XVLoot.

Restart the game to collect the special gift.



By Players Linking Their Existing Twitch Prime member account:

And apparently, this is just the beginning of Square Enix/Final Fantasy gifts that will be handed out on Twitch Prime, as the publisher is promising “several other rewards and bonuses” in the months ahead. But we doubt any of them will be as delightful as a Kooky Chocobo. Just saying.

It’s just a shame it’s not available in the console versions – yet. There’s always a chance that Square Enix could offer it up after the promotion ends next month. We’ll see.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for Windows PC, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4.