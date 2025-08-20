Square Enix Shadow Drops Acclaimed 2022 Switch Game on New Platforms

Square Enix has delivered a lot of well-regarded games over the years, but the unfortunate reality is that a lot of them end up stranded on one platform or another. Sometimes that’s due to an exclusivity deal, or because of other factors. It’s not always easy to determine why some of the company’s games don’t end up on certain platforms, but it can be frustrating depending on your platform of choice. Thankfully, the company has surprised fans with the announcement that a 2022 Nintendo Switch console exclusive has now been shadow dropped on additional platforms.

The game in question is Triangle Strategy, which was produced by Tomoya Asano, best known for his work on the Octopath Traveler series. Square Enix has surprised fans with the game’s release on multiple platforms today, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Microsoft Store. The game’s normal price is $59.99, but it’s worth noting that there is a limited time discount right now. The game is knocked down by 30% on the Microsoft Store, making it just $41.99 for the next two weeks. That discount is available to all users, but a similar price is only being offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5. A new trailer for the game can be found below.

A Game for the Final Fantasy Tactics Fan

For those unfamiliar with the game, Triangle Strategy is a turn-based RPG with a focus on tactical strategy. In that regard, the game has drawn a lot of comparisons to Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Tactics (which is getting a remaster next month). It also features an art style similar to Octopath Traveler, which is generally known as HD-2D. Since launching in 2022, the game has received a lot of praise from players for its gameplay and art style, though some have lamented the sheer amount of dialog in the game.

In ComicBook’s review for the Nintendo Switch version of Triangle Strategy, Christian Hoffer awarded the game a score of 4 out of 5. Hoffer pointed to the “slow pace” as one of the game’s issues, specifically noting the “cutscenes and monologues” that take up a good chunk of time while playing.

What’s Next for HD-2D and Tomoyo Asano

Square Enix has really found a graphic style that people enjoy, and we’ve seen HD-2D getting a big push from the company ever since the release of Octopath Traveler. This fall will see the release of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, which is being developed by Square Enix and ARTDINK, similar to Triangle Strategy. As for Asano, the producer recently announced a new game coming in 2026 called The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. That game is actually something very different for Square Enix, with gameplay that seems to be based on Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise. Unlike so many other Square Enix games, that won’t have any exclusivity attached, as it’s coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

