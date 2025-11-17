Stalker 2 Gets Massive New Update 1.7 Ahead of PS5 Release

Developer GSC Game World has today released its massive update version 1.7 for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Later this week, on November 20th, Stalker 2 will be launching on PlayStation 5 platforms, which will make the open-world shooter available to tens of millions more players. In advance of this release, though, GSC Game World has let loose the “Expedition” patch for the game, which happens to be one of the largest that has been seen since its original launch last year.

Downloadable now for Xbox and PC platforms, Stalker 2 update 1.7 makes hundreds of different changes to the title. The most prominent overhauls that have been made, though, are tied to game difficulty and AI. Master difficulty has become the latest option that can be turned on at the start of the game and represents the greatest challenge in all of Stalker 2. As for AI, this patch has altered how enemy factions will expand and take over new territories, in addition to how they will operate during combat encounters.

While these might represent some of the biggest highlights in update 1.7, they’re far from the only ones. This Stalker 2 patch has made hundreds of different changes in total which include fixes for certain quests, NPCs, and various gameplay systems. Performance has also been improved with this update and crashes have become less common, which should lead to a better experience than ever.

To get a look at everything that has been done with Stalker 2 update 1.7, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of GSC Game World below.

AI, Combat, and Mutants

Fixed an issue when blind dog corps was standing idle after looting it during the Nightingale’s Hunt mission.

Fixed an issue with delayed reaction of the mutants when killing them by using shotgun.

Fixed an issue when mutant body was not falling in the direction of the shoot after being killed by shotgun.

Fixed an issue when mutant bodies were shaking and stretch excessively during death animation.

Fixed an issue when title was becoming unresponsive if Skif was knocked down by mutants while sitting near the campfire.

Fixed several issues when NPC were spawning in front of the Player in different locations.

Fixed an issue when Poltergeist was able to spawn outside his lair near the DK Energetic.

Fixed an issue when game could freeze during the emission start.

Fixed an issue when NPC near Promin CMD was idle when Player fights mutants next to them.

Fixed an issue when Zombie with PDA was missing near the scanner at Flooded railway line near the swamps.

Improved AI reaction to player’s hostile actions.

Fixed the issue that occasionally caused NPCs to spawn behind the player’s back.

NPC behaviour during Emission optimization.

Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented NPCs to perform some non-combat actions after the combat.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to occasionally move to the side after detecting an enemy.

Fixed an issue when A-life NPCs didn’t move after loading a save that were made on their way to shelter.

Fixed the issue when some Boar mutants could look like Human NPCs near the Malachite causing the game to crash.

Fixed the issue when Controller could attack Zombified and Raised NPCs.

Fixed the issue when the Faust clones weren’t spawning during the Bossfight in Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed the issue when the NPCs weren’t reacting to the shots from Gauss rifle that were landed near them.

Fixed the issue when the Poltergeist could stuck in a bunker below the Ribs in Lesser Zone region.

Fixed sharp and noticeable transition for dead Mutants.

Adjusted Combat behavior of bandits in Prologue mission.

Fixed the issue when Poltergeist could appear in the A-pose after the death.

Fixed the issue when the NPCs could remember their previous Priorities and Ignorance parameters after their behaviour was already reset.

Fixed the issue when the NPCs weren’t returning to their stay destination point after the sudden combat.

Fixed the issue when the random neutral Stalkers were becoming the enemy to the Player character.

Fixed the issue where NPCs remained online during combat while the player moved at an offline distance from them.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to disappear or get stuck inside each other.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to get stuck near the Enerhetyk Palace of Culture.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to get stuck in weapon draw animation loop.

Fixed an issue when NPC`s were unable to shoot the Player after they get too close to them while crouched.

Fixed an issue where mutants could change their position during jump midair.

Fixed an issue when some NPC`s were not hiding from the emission and die from in Zalissya location.

Balance

Fixed an issue when Player was unable to install x8 scope to Mark I EMR rifle.

Fixed an issue when magazine adapter for M860 was not displaying.

Added new sprint type that activates when the stamina is fully depleted.

Added icons for partially looted stashes on the map.

Placed on the map some weapon attachments that were missing.

Reworked Bloodsucker stats and behavior of the Flesh mutants during the Prologue.

Audio

Fixed an issue where a very loud sound effect of a running watercould be heard around the Swamp area under SIRCAA and around the Swamps region

Improved the voiceover clarity when talking too close to NPC.

Tuned up the volume of the dialogues of Sgt. Metlov and Lt. Maystrenko during “Back To The Slag Heap” mission.

Added voice sound effect for Skif during energy drink overdose state.

Open World

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Brain Scorcher location, STC Malachite region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Kopachi location, Cement Plant region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Shelter location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Armory.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Yaniv location, Yaniv region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Volkhov Sam location, «Rostok» Factory region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Pig Feedlot location, Сordon region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Horodyshche Hamlet location, Swamps region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Reloading Point location, Cement Plant region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Central Elevator location, Chemical Plant region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Rozsokha Rwd location, Yantar region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Chemical Tanks location, Chemical Plant region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Sphere location, Lesser Zone region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Mobile Building Enterprise location, Jupiter region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Mobile Building Enterprise location, Jupiter region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Helipad location, Sircaa region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Overpass location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Port Cranes location, Backwater region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Vehicle Park location, Duga Radar region.

Added new “Light Rainy” weather.

Minor LA/LD improvements at the Rostok Factory location.

Fixed light leaks in X3 lab.

Level Art and Level Design improvements in Monolithian Barracks location, Generators region.

Fixed an issue with terrain texture seams at Rozsokha Station.

Fixed an issue with terrain texture seams at Duga.

Fixed an issue with lightning and foliage at Azimuth Station.

FIxed an issue with foliage inside Quiet’s Camp building.

Fixed an issue with stash access at Duga.

Fixed the possibility of dying from the emission inside the Slug Heap right after the fast travel.

Removed a jump after interaction with the radio at Chemical Plant.

Fixed the issue when some textures of cranes and parts of their models load abruptly when approached by the character.

Removed ‘Admin’ placeholder text at Data Centre in SIRCAA.

Fixed loading on the distance for the Promin CMD Factory building walls.

Fixed loading on the distance for the door at the entrance to the burer’s lair at Railway Maintenance Facility location.

Fixed underground unload on close distance for Cement Factory location.

Fixed unload of wardens helicopter on close distance.

Adjusted the brightness of distance grass at Burnt Forest.

Fixed the issue when foliage were popping up in front of the player.

Minor LD improvements in the Prypiat region.

Fixed an issue where during the emission Player was receiving markers to the shelter locations, such as Spark Bunker and Zustrich Canteen, but would be unable to get inside.

Fixed an issue when player was able to leave map boundaries at the beginning of the There and Back Again mission.

Removed placeholder item inside the Ninth’s house.

Fixed an issue where the player could get to the building with the spatial anomaly without any way out at the Containers location.

Fixed an issue where the door to the Kaymanov’s office could be missing at the Generators location.

Fixed an issue where Neutrals Lair could be present outside the accessible area of the world map.

Cutscenes and Animations

Fixed broken pistol shadow during the reloading animation while detector is equipped.

Fixed an issue with the animation of the left hand during reloading of Kharod gun.

Fixed an issue where the detector could remain static during reloading of the pistol.

Fixed an issue the left hand with the detector could disappear after activating flashlight during the sprint.

Fixed an issue where Zhuzha and Gonta could not start arguing in scene if the last snork was killed close to Gonta.

Reduced resources consumption before cutscenes start.

Improved Skif’s pistol draw animation after jumping off the ladder.

Fixed Flesh death animation from the shotgun shot.

Fixed death animation from assault rifle of Pseudogiant.

Fixed the issue when several mutants could die with the same animation in a row.

Fixed the issue with stuck in A pose dead mutants that died in anomaly outside of player’s field of view.

Fixed the animations of Barkeepers with the Glass.

Fixed the animation of reload with paired magazine.

Fixed incorrect weapon position is activated when Player installs a scope on a weapon while is auto-lean with active grenade launcher.

Fixed incorrect weapon position is activated when Player installs a scope on a weapon while is auto-lean with active grenade launcher. Fixed the issue when the players hands weren’t touching the stash hatch after equipping new armor.

Fixed an issue that caused left arms of NPCs to get stuck inside their bodies after receiving critical damage.

Fixed an issue that caused Flashlight to appear above the head of NPC with NVG.

Fixed the performance drop during the cutscene with Strider and Faust during the Hot On The Trail mission.

Fixed performance drop in a cutscene with Kaymanov during An Act Of Mercy mission.

Fixed performance drop in a cutscene during the In Search Of Past Glory mission.

Fixed animation twitches during climbing over obstacles.

Fixed an issue when Psy Phantom NPCs was twitching during their movement toward the player.

Fixed an issue with missing subtitles for Agatha during the cutscene of An Invisible Threat mission.

Game Settings, Menus, and UI

Fixed an issue where the backup files could be sorted randomly after reopening the backup menu.

Fixed an issue where the cursor could not be controlled after placing a custom marker using gamepad.

Detector item size in inventory changed to 1×1.

Fixed an issue where the NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency option could disable after the title reboot.

Slightly reworked visuals for artifacts and consumables effect influence.

Fixed an issue where the notifications about receiving notes could remain on the screen infinitely.

“Fixed an issue where, if the Numpad 5 and 2 keys were assigned to move forward/back, rotating the camera up/down would also be triggered.

Fixed an issue where the player could not use the button set for underburrel launcher.

Fixed an issue where after clicking to the Dialogue section of the controls menu, the player was navigated to the Map controls.

Fixed an issue where the preset change arrows were too small in the video settings menu.

Fixed an issue where the stock upgrade icons of SVDM-2, AR416 and GP37 could overlap with description.

Added the option to disable headshot sound in option.

Fixed the typo of the “Warning” pop-up of the upgrade sequence.

Reduced markers overlapping on the map.

Fixed an issue that prevented HUD to appear after receiving damage while browsing PDA.

Reworked upgrade status message in upgrade tab of PDA.

Fixed an issue with full aim assist set in controls settings when loading a save with different type of assist on Newbie difficulty.

Fixed an issue when the Sound settings were saved, even if the player exited settings without applying the changes.

Fixed an issue when the interaction dot was transparent.

Fixed an issue when the subtitles were displayed while being disabled in Options after closing PDA/Item selector/Inventory.

Fixed an issue when the items in inventory get sorted after loading saved game.

Fixed a misalignment of camera when Player enters cutscene with equipped bolt during the Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed a misalignment of camera when Player enters cutscene with equipped bolt during the Visions Of Truth mission. Adjusted Night vision deactivation during the dialogues.

Changed the d-pad hint appearance on the weapon selection menu for the Night Vision.

Fixed the issue when HUD disappears upon engaging PDA while performing a jumping action.

Fixed input unresponsiveness if try to open Pause Menu while dropping items.

Fixed absence pop-up message about confirmation of changes when closing the Options.

Resolved the issue where Voiceover localization does not change after the overall title language is changed.

Removed Scroll speed dependency over title performance (FPS).

Fixed the issue when unloaded Weapons could be dropped from the stack in a fully loaded state.

Added Immersive mode of player’s HUD.

Redesigned inventory stats.

Improved some tutorials.

Adjusted navigation with the consoles controllers in an attachment selector.

Removed possibility to open a contextual menu during dragging an item in a stash.

Fixed Infinite loading screen on saves made on Noontide base.

Fixed the issue when simultaneously pressing L1 and ‘X’ in the Inventory causes the Menu to lock.

Fixed the issue when the untracked quest stages in the Journal look like tracked in the Pause menu.

Fixed inconstancy in region/location of the mission in the Pause menu and in the Journal.

Adjusted the screenshots taken during the quick save.

Fixed an issue where the trade window could close after clearing the barter window.

Fixed an issue where the first campaign slot could become active after cancelling loading the save from another slot.

Fixed an issue where the player could be able to drag an item during the inventory sorting.

Fixed an issue where the Unequip button could not be functional on looting screen on controller.

Fixed an issue where the Mission Journal could change it’s description after the save/load during the Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue where the display resolution parameter visually restores to the default screen resolution after restarting the title.

Fixed an issue where the compass was visible after setting it to “Always Off” in the game settings.

Fixed an issue with incorrect item selection after switching from the detector to the bare hands and back to the detector.

Fixed the issue with missing music during the final credits.

Updated description for hair quality settings in the graphics menu.

Localization

Fixed several typos in the mission journals.

Fixed several typos in the dialogue with Gonta during the A school of life mission.

Fixed a typo in the description of 5.56×45 ammo.

Fixed the typo in the dialogue during The Sound Of Music mission in Ukrainian localization.

Adjusted subtitles to correspond to voiceover during A Needle In A Haystack mission in Ukrainian localization.

Adjusted subtitles to correspond to voiceover during An Errand For Warlock mission in Ukrainian localization.

Fixed the typo in the phrase of Sanya Ocheret during The Boundary mission in Spanish localization.

Improved Korean text localization in different game areas.

Fixed the description of “Veniamin IV’s flash drive” quest item.

Fixed the typo in the dialogue during In Search Of A Guide mission.

Fixed the inconsistency of NPC names in Ukrainian text localization during Black Sheep mission.

Rewrited description of Limited Edition Non Stop energy drink.

Improved readability of fonts for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Korean languages.

Fixed English localization issue for the message about loading of backup save files.

Main Line and Side Missions

Fixed an issue with incorrect position of mission marker during the A school of life mission.

Fixed an issue when Honta was not reacting to the fight of his squad at the end of the A School of Life mission.

Fixed an issue with incorrect quest marker displaying after accepting snorks hunting task from Honta during A School of Life mission.

Fixed an issue with missing facial animations durin the dialogue with Honta at the end of A School of Life mission

Fixed issues with Honta animations during final dialogue with him at Zhuzhas grave at the end of A School of Life misison.

Fixed an issue when a neutral NPC was able to loot the snork that Zhuzha brings to Honta during A School of Life mission.

Fixed an issue when Honta and his squad were able to kill the Chimera almost instantly during A School of Life mission.

Fixed an issue when Honta squad members were unkillable after the end of the fight with Chimera during A School of Life misison.

Fixed an issue with incorrect task displaying in Player journal when hunting the snorks during A School of Life mission.

Fixed an issue when Honta was repeating same phrase twice with different voices after Zhuzha was killed by Chimera During the A School of Life mission.

Fixed an issue when Skiff must kill all bandits to complete the task with snorks during A School of Life misison.

Fixed an issue when Player was able to bring Zhuzha’s corpse to his grave in the presence of Honta during A School of Life mission.

Fixed an issue with missing facial animations for Honta after returning to him from snorks hunt during A School of Life misison.

Fixed an issue when Player could find two corpses placed in the same spot near the Chimera during the A School of Life misison.

Fixed an issue when Scar was missing in X17 Lab during Visions of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue when all quest dialogues with Varan were excluded if Player lose his reputation after accepting during Deal with the Devil mission.

Fixed an issue when Player was able to get higher reward after completing job task from Warlock.

Fixed an issue when bloodsucker corpse was partially under the ground during Nightingale’s Hunt mission.

Fixed an issue when Mastiff was floating over the bed during The Lost Boys mission.

Fixed an issue when Kill the bloodsucker objective was still active after killing the bloodsucker during Nightingale’s Hunt mission.

Fixed an issue when Player was unable to proceed through the Wishful Thinking mission in case when Dubny dies from the grenade during the dialogue.

Fixed an issue when dialogue with Squint was starting through the wall during A Needle in a Haystack mission.

Fixed an issue when eating sound for rodents was playing after their death during The Lost Boys mission.

Fixed an issue when emission was ending without any announcement during the Behind Seven Seals mission.

Fixed an issue when Max Saturday was entering the combat and cannot to be talked to when any enemies were spawned nearby during The Lost Boys mission.

Fixed an issue when forced dialogue with Pylypcuk was start even is Player become enemy to him during Behind Seven Seals mission.

Fixed issue when Lt.Mateus was twitching while standing on his post during Answers Come at Price mission.

Fixed an issue when Dew’s squad was spawned in the front of the Player after killing the Ninth from outside the house during The Lost Boys mission.

Fixed an issue when Player was able to activate the lever near the Max Saturday location before installing the fuse during The Lost Boys mission

Fixed an issue when The Lost Boys mission was not counted as failed after killing of Mastiff and Ninth.

Fixed an issue when bandit’s PDA was still marked as quest item after completing A Needle in a Haystack mission.

Fixed an issue when task to Discover the location of the cellar was not completed after receiving of cellar coordinates during The Poppy Field mission.

Fixed an issue where Syoma and Kiryukha NPCs could not get to the contextual action during the Emission.

Fixed an issue when task Sell the Orthodox icon to Pomor was marked as failed after selling icon to Pomor during The Poppy Field mission.

Fixed an issue when Dew’s squad was not becoming enemies with Skiff after killing Mastiff during The Lost Boys mission.

Fixed an issue when Player was not able to get money reward from Nightgale after giving him the dog collar during the Dogfight mission.

Fixed an issue when two Chrnozem dead bodies were present after a fight with the bandits at the Depot location during the Answers Come at a Price mission.

Fixed an issue when sometimes Nightgale was standing in the air while waiting for the dog collar near the Pig Farm during Dogfight mission.

Fixed an issue where Mityai NPC could stop moving to the shelter during the Emission if the player interrupted his movement.

Fixed an issue where Zhorik NPC could talk to the player via walkie-talkie standing next to him.

Fixed an issue where Zhorik NPC could give the marker on the stash when it was already looted by player.

Fixed an issue where Somov and Romanyuk NPCs could remain idle while being attacked by mutants during the A Minor Incident mission.

Fixed an issue where the Talk to Chernozem mission stage could fail automatically during the Answers Come at a Price mission.

Fixed an issue that could ruin stealth in the Dangerous Visitors mission because two NPCs looked at the player during the dialogue.

Slightly changed reward for the mission The Lost Boys when the player kills Ninth without talking.

Fixed an issue where Kolya Plaster could have a quest mark on him when the player ignores him and proceeds to the next mission.

Fixed an issue where the Ward assault squad could die from Emission during the Answers Come at a Price mission.

Fixed an issue where the bandits from Depo location could leave the mission are and die during the Answers Come at a Price mission.

Fixed an issue where the player was able to provoke the fight with Korshunov during the Answers Come At A Price mission.

Fixed an issue where IPSF soldiers could spawn in the player’s line of sight during the Behind Seven Seals mission.

Fixed an issue where the main mission could remain untracked after being changed to Emission mission automatically.

Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented Richter from starting dialogue during the Down Below mission.

Fixed an issue that caused Agatha to disappear after the dialogue Wishful Thinking mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented completion of the Get to the Teleportation Hall objective during The Last Step mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented Richter from starting dialogue during the Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Death mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented Scar from starting dialogue during The Eternal Shining mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented Col. Degtyaryov from starting dialogue during the Down Below mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented Dark from starting dialogue during the Legends Of The Zone mission.

Fixed an issue where Richter didn’t run the Cabin during A Tough Awaking mission.

Optimized number of Ward NPCs at the Slag Heap during the Back To The Slag Heap mission.

Fixed an issue when the NPCs could appear in front of the player view in the Emission shelter of Zalissya during Behind Seven Seals mission.

Fixed an issue when the Dalin NPC could be missing during the Law And Order mission.

Fixed an issue when the Scar NPC could be missing during the Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue when the Scar NPC is missing at Rostok Depot during stage “Take the Emitter to Scar” of An Invisible Threat mission.

Fixed an issue when the players could find Kaymanov NPC inside the Mirage between The Boundary and The Last Wish missions.

Fixed the issue when the Ninth NPC wasn’t attacking the player character during the “The lost boys” mission.

Fixed the issue when the NPCs were despawning at the end of cutscene during the Hot On The Trail mission.

Fixed the issue that not all territory of the Zalissya village were under the Hub logic.

Fixed the Decoder usage animation during the Legends Of The Zone mission.

Fixed the issue when the facial hair of Warlock disappeared on distance.

Fixed the issue when the A sign of Hope mission wasn’t cancelling after the start of Just Like the Good Old Days mission.

Fixed the issue with impossibility to start a journal stage to Kill Shterev during the Dead Frequency mission.

Fixed several issues related to flash drives in Seek and you shall find mission.

Fixed quest marker for ‘Talk to Prof. Lodochka’ objective leads to the wrong location in Just Like The Good Old Days mission.

Fixed an issue that caused Strelok to appear with delay during Let No One Leave Unsatisfied mission.

Fixed an issue that was preventing player from progression of Hot On The Trail mission due to bad reputation with Strider.

Fixed an issue that prevented the initiation of dialogue with Swedish during Unhealthy Competition mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented the audiolog to appear in player’s PDA after looting Faust’s PDA during Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue that caused Sgt. Molnar to levitate during A Long Overdue Visit mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented the cutscene at Sawmill from starting during Back To The Slag Heap mission.

Fixed an issue that caused a player to stuck in dialogue with Honta.

Fixed an issue that prevented bandits from appearing during A Big Score mission.

Fixed an issue that caused Scar to float during Answers Come At A Price mission.

Fixed an issue that caused unnatural motion of March’s body during An Invisible Threat mission.

Fixed an issue with missing reward for artifact during All That Is Left mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented the activation of code lock during Subtle Matter mission.

Fixed architecture collision that could block player’s acces to Mityai house during the The Poppy Field mission.

Fixed an issue where the player could stuck on the roof of the Chemical plant during the Escape From The Cage mission.

Fixed an issue when NPC was not taking covers during the fight at the Depo location during the Answers Come at Price mission.

Fixed an issue with severe screen tearing during the Wishful Thinking mission.

Fixed an issue when some Players was missing objectives to find Journalist`s stashes in the Deluxe edition of the game.

Fixed an issue when Richter was missing at the third campfire during Through The Valley of the Shadow of Death mission.

Fixed an issue when some NPC`s were constantly running around the Chemical Plant location during the Escape From The Cage mission.

Optimization and Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue when player was able to die instantly after fast travel.

Fixed an issue when equipment was constantly losing it’s durability after leaving the anomalies, spawned by mutants.

Fixed visual issues for Vortex anomaly.

Fixed an issue when overweight doesn’t affect player movement while using weight increase artifacts.

Fixed an issue when Squint dead body becomes inaccessible to the Player if he was killed without starting the dialog during the A Needle in a Haystack mission.

Fixed an issue when NPC flashlights were spawned and displayed incorrectly.

Optimized resources consumption for the cutscene with Dalin and Korshunov inside D2 room during Wishful Thinking mission.

Fixed an issue where the weather could not change after some point in the game.

Fixed an issue where some steel casings lying on the ground could appear totally black.

Fixed an issue where some metal objects could change their color on approaching.

Updated old versions of some foliage elements.

Fixed an issue where some power lines could disappear on approach.

Fixed an issue where the changed input binding for NVG did not work during the dialogs.

Fixed an issue where the aim assist could turn off after opening the pause menu.

Fixed an animation of using Ram2 shotgun with a grip.

Fixed an issue where the camera shake didn’t work for pomp-action weapons during the racking while aiming.

Fixed an issue where the player could not activate NVG via Mouse wheel while climbing a ladder.

Fixed an issue when the Map could open instead changing aiming method if the NVG was active while the mission notifications are active.

Fixed an issue where the player’s hand could detach from the grip on a Three Line rifle after changing aiming method.

Fixed an issue where the animation of attachment fastening could not play after attaching a module via drag and drop from the inventory.

Fixed an issue where some players could gain unkillable state after some points in the game.

Fixed an issue where the increased mag could be not displayed in upgrade menu for some weapons.

Fixed an issue where the unpicked artifacts could not move horizontally.

Fixed an issue where the difficulty setting could not retain tin the main menu after the title reboot on Xbox.

Performance optimization tweaks.

Performance optimization of damage dealt by grenades.

Performance optimization regarding the projectile hitting the surface.

Optimized Foliage Meshes (changes in performance may be particularly noticeable in the Red Forest).

Optimized Foliage Materials.

Optimized Rostok buildings (Architecture meshes and collision improvements).

Optimized Duga region buildings (Architecture meshes and collision improvements).

World streaming optimizations on most intense locations (Zalissya, Rostok, Slag Heap).

Optimized Lighting on Slag Heap, Zalissya, SIRCAA, Rostok.

Optimized NPCs skeletal meshes.

Optimized Grooms.

Optimized and adjusted Skeletal Mesh budgeting.

Optimized usage of Morph Targets.

Optimized Tick Rate of simulated Components by prioritizing visible primitives with higher screen size.

Optimized update of items used in Contextual Actions.

Optimized Cloth Simulation.

Optimized animation update of placed in world Skeletal Meshes.

Fixed an issue when the NPCs could get damage from explosions while being behind several walls.

Fixed the issue when player’s camera could be locked on the Baturin NPC entire time after one of the encounters around the Zone.

Fixed the issue with noticeable change of hair quality depending on the distance to NPC.

Fixed the issue when the Explosion of a grenade wasn’t providing a concussion effect on player character.

Fixed the issue with low-quality faces of NPCs.

Fixed the issue with low frame animations during the Arena.

Fixed the issue when the NPC Lens could disappear when he positioned at the edge of the players camera.

Fixed the issue with low-quality shadow of some Player character armors.

Fixed the issue of impossibility to drop a body when the hint is not displayed.

Optimized performance of Autocover ability for Player character.

Fixed an issue that caused performance issues with item objects inside anomalies.

Fixed noticeable change in quality of foliage depending on a distance to it.

Fixed infinite loading on the save that were made in 100 Rads Bar.

Fixed the impossibility to make two saves in a row after overwriting or deleting the previous save.

Fixed an issue when aim assist was not functional after loading of saved game.

Fixed an issue where radiation would cause constant damage to a player without equipped armor and artifacts.

Fixed an issue where the geometry of the tunnel under the Duga could be not loaded after loading the save made underground.

Improved ground textures transition between different biomes.

Fixed an issue when pistol laser was in incorrect position during Player movement.

Fixed an issue when the Corpus NPCs could use IPSF costumes.

Fixed over 90 crashes.

