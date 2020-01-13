Rogue One Writer Wants to Do a Star Fox Movie

God of War art director Raf Grassetti recently shared some stunning designs of multiple Star Fox characters. Grassetti’s known for posting excellent personal illustrations of iconic video game and anime characters online, so this isn’t too out of the ordinary. But it would seem his take on Nintendo’s Fox, Slippy, Peppy, Falco, and Wolf caught an unexpected eye in the form of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story scribe Gary Whitta. It seems like Whitta seriously enjoyed Grassetti’s work, as he said he’d want to write an animated movie based off them.

Whitta is no stranger to the Star Fox franchise, of course. While he is perhaps best known for his involvement writing movies like The Book of Eli and Rogue One as well as working on the popular Walking Dead video games at the previous incarnation of Telltale Games, Whitta also served as a games journalist, most notably at PC Gamer. In short, the man knows video games, and one imagines he’d do right by a Star Fox treatment.

I want to write this animated movie. https://t.co/CGQ6rkEWYF — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 13, 2020

Not that any such treatment will definitively happen. While Whitta certainly said what he said, and Grasseti even commented positively on it, Whitta also went on to clarify that he’s not in the business of simply writing scripts for fun. “At this point no because writing scripts is how I support my family and I cannot afford to fuck around,” Whitta told a fan asking about whether he’d write something with no guarantee it’d be made.

The most recent Star Fox video game, Star Fox Zero, is currently available for the Wii U. (One could argue that the Nintendo Switch video game Starlink: Battle for Atlas is also a Star Fox video game, but it isn’t officially.) You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Fox right here.