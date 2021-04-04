Star Trek: Legends Introduces an All-New Ship, and Here's Why

✖

In case you missed it, Star Trek: Legends from developer FTX Games and publisher Tilting Point recently launched as part of a significant expansion of Apple Arcade. The Apple Arcade-exclusive iOS video game sees players control a Starfleet vessel as their ship warps into the mysterious Nexus, inside of which they discover a dimension of new worlds and characters. Notably, the video game introduces an all-new ship called the U.S.S. Artemis, and the developer recently explained why it decided to introduce an all-new ship rather than use an existing one during a press event attended by ComicBook.com

"The Nexus, where the game takes place, is this realm that you can only enter through these destructive rifts, so we had to kind of set up that the Federation of Planets created this unique starship that's the only starship in the fleet that can go into that realm," said Amir Lotan, Executive Producer and Creative Director on Star Trek: Legends. "Another reason is that, because we're bringing in characters from all eras of [Starfleet], we didn't want a starship that would be associated specifically with one of those shows or one of those eras. We really wanted something that would feel like it's the player's as the captain and can't be claimed by anybody that they bring on board."

Star Trek: Legends is currently available as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service. The service itself, which is available on iOS devices, is $4.99 per month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Apple Arcade right here.

