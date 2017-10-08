Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta Has A Very Familiar Glitch From DICE

We’ve seen the memes – that hilarious “long neck” glitch that instantly became a hit in all of its completely broken glory. With the Star Wars Battlefront II beta in full swing, and many reports of different bugs found within the testing period, one familiar glitch rises above the rest to give that feeling of “This is is, this is what the memes have prepared me for.” That, or it’s just really funny bug to witness.

The “long neck” glitch is one for the ages that can be seen in titles like Battlefield 3 from DICE. For those getting down on some Battlefront action, the humorous mishap was also spotted within the Star Wars side of the shooting genre. Instead of the soldier with the creeptastic neck from the Battlefield series, a lone Storm Trooper fell victim to this design issue and … yeah, it’s still just as funny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Storm Trooper hails from the Naboo map Theed and as if the poor guy wasn’t having a rough enough time with his neck deciding to go into outer space, the unlucky sap also appears to be encased in lightening to. He just can’t win! Check out the hilarious screen grab below, thanks to Reddit:

There is a popular theory about this particular glitch. Though it was a complete mistake when it first made its appearance in Battlefield 3, and later on again in Battlefield 4, some believe that because technically the Frostbite Engine should have taken care of this that it might not be accidental anymore. Some think that the team over at DICE has a sense of humor about their past mistakes and now just includes the “long neck monster” into their titles as an easter egg. Maybe that’s fans reaching, maybe it’s true – it’d be a really great spin if that ended up being the case.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be available on November 17th for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The open beta is going on now.