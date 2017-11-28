First Look: Star Wars Battlefront 2 New Map Gameplay Video From The Last Jedi Season

Now that Star Wars Battlefront II is out and available now for players to enjoy, it’s already time to look towards the future and see what the new content on the horizon has to offer. In December, The Last Jedi Season commences bringing with it the ultimate fight pitting the Resistance against the First Order. Now we have official gameplay of how the new planet Crait map will play out in the upcoming DLC and even even more staples from this iconic franchise.

The video comes from an ad that made its debut on EPSN.com. It gives fans a detailed look into whats coming, including the remodel of the classic ATs, the AT-M6s. In addition to the new hero starfighter, new heroes and villains, and more – The Last Jedi will add a fresh new component to the Star Wars multiplayer game. For more on the upcoming free* expansion:

It all starts with choosing a side. On December 5, you’ll have an opportunity to align with the First Order or choose to fight for the Resistance. Your choice is important, as it will allow you to take part in special challenges that will grant your faction specific rewards.

Things kick into high gear on December 13. Your favorite stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn joins the fight for the Resistance and Captain Phasma steps on to the Battlefront for the First Order. They can be purchased with in-game Credits from that week. Whichever faction is victorious in completing the most challenges that week will net a reward as well: a special Crate of high-power upgrades for Finn or Captain Phasma.

New locations and vehicles will also arrive. On December 13, the cinematic content from Star Wars™: The Last Jedicontinues with a new planetary map: Crait. The Starfighter Assault map of D’Qar will join as well, plus a new hero ship – Tallie Lintra’s RZ-2 A-wing. Poe Dameron’s T-70 X-wing is also upgraded with a new ability inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi .

Iden Versio returns. In Star Wars Battlefront II Resurrection, you’ll join Commander Iden Versio during the days of the First Order’s rise to power. These new chapters of Star Wars Battlefront II’s single-player story mode will be available December 13.

Your choice of faction will continue to matter. Throughout December, you’ll see your chosen faction’s progress reflected in-game, as you fight alongside allies from around the world to swing the tide of battle.

For those enjoying the title, December will be an incredibly exciting month! To see what else the festive month brings, check out our full list of games releasing here soon!