Star Wars: Battlefront II Getting Server Update Today To Improve Matchmaking

While Star Wars: Battlefront II may have seen a few speed bumps with its initial release, DICE has been working continuously to make the game more than worth it, between in-game updates and improvements behind-the-scenes to iron out the overall experience.

And those updates are continuing today, as the company is working hard on adjusting the servers to increase performance with finding matches. The producer behind the project, Ali Hassoon, recently took to Twitter to hint at what’s going on, and while it’s not a heavily detailed blog entry, it does give players a better idea of what’s to come with the game.

“Game server and back-end update to be released today, to address some game server performance, matchmaking and more,” he explained.

It doesn’t appear that the game is going to be offline for a long period of time, which is usually par for the course when it comes to improving servers, so players should be able to continue their multiplayer match-ups as planned – and, once it’s applied, things are expected to be better for them within probably a matter of hours, if not sooner.

When all is said and done, being able to load into matches – and finding matches in general – should be a far easier process. This should go well with the recent gameplay update that was applied to the game, which introduced the new Blast Game Mode on Crait, as well as Iden Versio’s new TIE Fighter, and an assortment of TIE Fighter Cards. And more updates should be coming in the months ahead as well, assuring that the game won’t be losing out on quality content anytime soon.

With these improvements, and not to mention a few sales – such as the one that’s taking place on Xbox Live right now for around $40 – Star Wars: Battlefront II should have no trouble pushing forward, as it provides a great deal of wealth with its multiplayer, as well as its various modes and single player campaign. If you can get it on sale, we definitely suggest picking it up.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.