New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restocks Come With Big Surprises

Today, Best Buy released a new PS5 restock while GameStop released more Xbox Series X stock, and both sets of next-gen console restocks came with surprises. The first of the two was GameStop’s Xbox Series X restock, which was supposed to be Xbox All-Access only, except it wasn’t. The restock was glitched and this requirement didn’t come through allowing any and all to get in on this limited stock.

A couple of hours after this restock, Best Buy released new PS5 stock, and unlike some previous restocks from the retailer, there was no Totaltech membership required. That said, unlike the Xbox Series X restock, which provided good fortune for many consumers, it appears the Best Buy restock was plagued by all the usual issues, which is to say cart bugs, website lag, and scalpers with bots capable of gobbling up stock very quickly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the next restock of either console will drop. There’s been reports and leaks suggesting many retailers will have more stock than ever this holiday season, but for now, this remains to be seen. That said, if you’re in the market for the Nintendo Switch OLED — which wasn’t hard to get before release, but is now quite difficult to buy — it is currently in stock at Best Buy at the moment of writing this. By the time you’re reading this though, this may have changed.

As always, we will keep you updated on all restocks of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Right now, there are no rumblings of a Friday or weekend restock of either, but if this changes, we will let you know everything you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, all things Xbox, and all things gaming — including not just the latest restock updates, but the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.