Star Wars: Force Arena Adds Two New ‘Clone Wars’ Characters

With incredible timing syncing into the recent announcement of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ epic return to today, Star Wars: Force Arena has announced that they are adding two new characters from the series into the game!

Ahsoka Tano, Fulcrum, and Rebel Rex are officially joining the roster in addition to TIE defenders, Imperial Super Commandos, Star Wars Rebels’ Gar Saxon! The newest additions is in celebration of the newly launched Jawa’s Special Offer Event which is going on from now until July 26th. This gives players a chance to use those credits for special in-game rewards available for a limited amount of time!

Videos by ComicBook.com

To learn more about the game itself, “In Star Wars: Force Arena, players will fight in some of the most intense real-time multiplayer battles in the galaxy! Lead your own customized squad of units, spanning two Star Wars eras, into intense, action-packed skirmishes requiring both elevated strategy and direct control. Unleash powerful abilities that can single-handedly turn the tide of battle as you deploy a wide array of special cards to reach your ultimate goal: the destruction of your opponent’s shield generator. Star Wars: Force Arena seamlessly blends a robust character collection system, advanced upgrades, and intuitive touch controls to deliver the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Lead your squad. Master the arena!”

According to the game’s official website:

BATTLE or join forces with other players from around the globe in real-time 1v1 or 2v2 PvP arena battles.

LEAD a team of iconic Star Wars troops, including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, General Grievous, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and even new Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters such as Rey and Kylo Ren!

COLLECT character cards and upgrade your favorites to create the ideal Rebel or Imperial squad while leveraging powerful character duos that boost your effectiveness in battle.

COMPETE to earn rewards, special characters and bonus items by participating in events as you climb to the top of the leaderboards on your journey for galactic dominance!

Star Wars: Force Arena is now available both on Android devices through the Google Play store and iOS devices through the Apple store.