Star Wars: Force Arena Celebrates May the 4th, Teases ‘Solo’ Event

Star Wars fans around the world are celebrating May the 4th strong this year and with a new Solo movie coming out soon, there’s a lot to be excited for. For players enjoying the MOBA Star Wars: Force Arena, there’s a special new event to ring in not only ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ but also hypes up the Solo: A Star Wars Story coming soon!

The MOBA, which is available now for both iOS and Android devices, is hosting a very special in-game spectacle for those that are choosing to celebrate with this card game. Heavily inspired by the upcoming film, it’s a limited time only event that will allow players to earn exclusive 40th anniversary cards and in-game bonuses!

According to a recent press release we received:

“The May the 4th events will run from May 2 until May 11, giving players the chance to purchase special items with specific event coins acquired through gameplay for a limited-time. Fans can look forward to May the 4th coins and 40th Anniversary Luke and Darth Vader cards as daily login bonuses for those that visit the app any time during the event period. Players will also be able to purchase the 40th Anniversary Luke and Darth Vader cards in the in-game shop for a limited-time.”

Star Wars: Force Arena has more than 120 playable cards in the mobile title which houses beloved characters across the franchise, including the newer films and spin-offs. Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story are also featured, making it inclusive for Star Wars fans no matter when they joined the fandom.

“We’re excited to celebrate Star Wars Day and provide players with special rewards to commemorate theholiday in Star Wars: Force Arena,” said Seungwon Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Netmarble Games. “We hope players look forward to the exciting content and major game update we have coming in theever-expanding Star Wars universe.”

For more about the game:

“In Star Wars: Force Arena you will lead a powerful team of iconic Star Wars™ characters, including new favorites from Rogue One™: A Star Wars™ Story, into real-time, adrenaline-fueled battles against other players from around the globe! Players must form a powerful squad from a roster of over 80 upgradable characters and units to emerge victorious in the quest for galactic dominance.”

● BATTLE or join forces with other players from around the globe in real-time 1v1 or 2v2 PvP arena battles.

● LEAD a team of iconic Star Wars troops, including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, General Grievous, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and even new Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters such as Rey and Kylo Ren!

● COLLECT character cards and upgrade your favorites to create the ideal Rebel or Imperial squad while leveraging powerful character duos that boost your effectiveness in battle.

● COMPETE to earn rewards, special characters and bonus items by participating in events as you climb to the top of the leaderboards on your journey for galactic dominance!