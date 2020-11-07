EA Comments on Rumors of New Star Wars Game

✖

EA has commented on rumors of a new Star Wars game swirling on the Internet. Motive Montreal is the studio behind the well-received Star Wars: Squadrons. Everyone was wondering what they had on their plate next, but unfortunately, it sounds like that won’t be another trip to a galaxy far, far away for now. The developer decided to take on those rumors head-on after they saw a tweet from GamesRadar. Human error can happen sometimes and the job ad that everyone had been clinging to was not taken down in time. However, as a consolation prize, Motive Montreal is working on some sort of secret project that they’re excited about. They couldn’t help but tease that while encouraging curious fans to give them a follow. Whatever is coming next, hopefully, it's as good as Star Wars: Squadrons.

Due to human error (hey, it happens!) we’ve seen a lot of speculation. While we’re not working on a new Star Wars project, we are working on something pretty special. Follow us here or check back for more info on what we’re up to! https://t.co/u6oJewebUN — Motive Montreal (@MotiveMontreal) November 4, 2020

They wrote, “Due to human error (hey, it happens!) we’ve seen a lot of speculation. While we’re not working on a new Star Wars project, we are working on something pretty special. Follow us here or check back for more info on what we’re up to!”

Earlier this year, before the game launched, Ian Frazier, the Creative Director for the studio put out a statement alongside the teaser about the team’s excitement for Squadrons. Once that short clip has been out on Twitter for a while, the hype had already begun. This was one of those Star Wars projects that fans have been asking for since the last generation of consoles. Now, it’s finally a reality.

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter," he explained. "Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live."

Star Wars: Squadrons is already out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

