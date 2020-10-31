New Star Wars Game Accidentally Leaked by EA

✖

A new Star Wars game has leaked, courtesy of EA Motive, and while the leak provides little details, it does confirm a new Star Wars action game is in development at the aforementioned studio and presumably for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The leak comes way of a new EA Motive job listing for the position of a programmer. As you would expect, the job listing is full of jejune details and irrelevant technical jargon, however, a quick snippet makes mention of a brand new Star Wars game.

More specifically, a slither of the listing -- which can be found here, and has since been edited -- mentions that "the team is starting immediately on an upcoming Star Wars action game and will also be building original IP."

As you can see, there's also mention of a new IP, and it sounds like the two games will be developed alongside each other, possibly by different teams. However, it's also possible this new IP could come first, which would mean this Star Wars game could be a little ways off.

Unfortunately, when it comes to salient details, this is all the listing divulges, and at the moment of publishing, neither EA Motive or EA at large have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. And it's unlikely either will, as EA and its studios have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks and rumors and anything of the speculative and unofficial variety.

As for EA Motive, earlier this month it put out its first game in the form of Star Wars: Squadrons. Before this, it assisted DICE with shipping Star Wars Battlefront II. And so far, that's all the studio has done since it was founded in 2015. However, it looks like the studio, which is made up of two different locations, is going to double the amount of games it's worked on in the next few years.

