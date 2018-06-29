Star Wars Game Shelved After Uncharted Creator Leaves EA (UPDATED)

Update: Amy Henning added to original statement over on Twitter saying, “To clarify, I left EA six months ago, shortly after the closure of Visceral (along with most of the team). The story we were crafting has essentially been shelved, but EA Vancouver’s Star Wars game is still very much alive, and I wish my colleagues there nothing but the best.”

When the news hit that Visceral Games was being forced to close their doors for good, many fans of both the Dead Space series and hopefuls for the story-driven Star Wars title were crushed. The mysterious would-be titled was technically still underway despite the closer, though EA has taken over with a completely “new” vision for how the game should go – most notably; significantly broader and away from a linear focus. Now, it appears that it might not happen at all.

It was recently revealed to Eurogamer that Uncharted creator Amy Hennig actually left EA earlier this year and though she’s excited about her new independent studio, there’s still news she has yet to address. The future of her beloved Star Wars game, for example:

“I’m not, I have not worked at EA since January, technically, legally” she told the site. “Yes. This is the problem, it was hard enough for them, but people were immediately asking them ‘is Amy working with you?’ and the answer was ‘well, we’re in negotiations…’ like, hmm. It was, sort of the soft pedal answer.

“I haven’t been in, but look – I get along with all those people, I consider even the guys on the exec team friends. But it made it awkward because it was like, ‘I never got the chance to announce that I’m not at EA so I need to just pull off that band-aid at some point – but also had nothing to announce. It makes it sound like I just went home! But I’m doing all this stuff, working on all kinds of things.”

She then went on to discuss how independent operations are going and how she hopes to stay independent for the rest of her career. She almost mentioned that she’s working with working in VR a lot more, and is currently in talks with several different companies for the opportunity. As far as Star Wars goes, however:

“So yeah, I’m not doing anything Star Wars. And, who knows what the future may hold, but that project is on the shelf now.

“The Vancouver studio is working on something pretty different. It’s really not… Y’know, once you go more open world it’s such a different game to the one we were making. Everybody loved what we were doing and I’d love to see us resurrect that somehow, but it’s complicated.”

We wish Amy the best of luck in her new adventures and hopefully we can hear something else soon about the seemingly abandoned project. Until then, we do have at least one other Star Wars game in the works regarding our beloved Jedi.

For the full interview, including what else she’s working on, check out Eurogamer’s coverage right here.