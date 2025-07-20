Star Wars Games Only $3 for a Limited Time

A variety of old-school Star Wars games are dirt cheap right now across both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, though unfortunately there is nothing for Steam users or on the Nintendo eShop. This includes games and series such as Battlefront, Knights of the Old Republic, and Jedi Knight. In addition to old-school Star Wars games being dirt cheap, there are modern Star Wars games available for similar prices. For example, right now Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic from BioWare, one of the best games of all time, is currently only $3.49 on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. This Microsoft Store deal is available until August 1. There are more Star Wars deals though.

Similarly its sequel from Obsidian Entertainment is also currently only $3.49 on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users until August 1. If these two all-time great RPGs don’t tickle your fancy, then you can grab Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for the same price, also until August 1. And the same also applies to Star Wars Republic Commando and LEGO Star Wars II.

If you aren’t on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X though, there are still some deals to be had though not as many. For example, Star Wars Battlefront II, which has been having a resurgence this year, is only $4.99 on both the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been discounted 80 percent to just $11.99, and this offer is exclusive to the PlayStation Store.

In addition to this, the following deals are also available for Star Wars fans: $5.99 for Star Wars Squadrons (GameStop, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store), $6.99 for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Microsoft Store), $6.99 for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (Microsoft Store), $9.99 for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Amazon, GameStop, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store), $16.99 for Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (Microsoft Store), $13.99 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Microsoft Store), $4.99 for LEGO Star Wars III (Microsoft Store), and $4.99 LEGO Star Wars: TCS.

