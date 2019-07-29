Star Wars Home Arcade Game Now Available To Pre-Order on GameStop

Arcade1Up has announced that its new Star Wars Home Arcade Game is now available to pre-order via GameStop for $500, which is a pretty penny, but it does come with free shipping. And when you consider it features the original arcade versions of the classic games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it’s actually a pretty fair price. Further, it features the beautiful artwork from the original arcade machine on the cabinet and the included riser.

The machine itself is five feet tall, and comes with a light up marquee, a full color 17 inch display, and dual speakers. And according to Arcade1Up, it’s easy to assemble and comes with a clear deck protector to keep it in mint condition.

“These features, combined with the real-feel flight yoke and control buttons allow for endless hours of gaming,” reads an official product description. Meanwhile, the following features and specs are outlined:

Dimensions: 20″ D x 18.75″ W x 60.8″ H (with Riser)

Box dimensions: 11.25″ D x 47.75″ W x 23.75″ H

Weight: 92lbs

3 Games in 1

Custom Riser With Original Artwork

1 Player

17″ Color LCD Screen

Real Feel 4 Button/ Trigger Style Flight Yoke

Dual Speakers

Game Settings Menu

Light Up Marquee

Records Your High Scores

Clear Deck Protector

Adjustable Variable Volume

Anti-Tip Over Strap

Anyway, if you’re interested, you can find more images of the cabinet by clicking right here. And if you’re interested in copping your own, be sure to act quick and get a pre-order by clicking here. That said, the item itself doesn’t release until later this year on October 25.

As you’d expect, the item is only available online, and won’t be coming to any GameStop retail store. Further, it only ships to the United States, so if you’re in Europe or elsewhere and want one, you’re out of luck. Meanwhile, it’s important to remember the item cannot ship to a PO Box or an APO/FPO address.

As always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Star Wars and arcade systems. Will you be picking this up?

