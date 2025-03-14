Star Wars Game Shutting Down After Just 1 Year

Star Wars is one of the largest franchises of all time, even before being acquired by Disney. Aside from the iconic films, there have been numerous other types of media under the franchise, including various video games. One of the more recent Star Wars games is Star Wars Hunters, a hero shooter game utilizing the IP. It was released on Nintendo Switch and on mobile devices offering free-to-play hero shooter fun. It had a decent release with many being surprised by the quality of the game while still disliking the microtransactions. Despite this warm reception, it seems bad news has come out for Star Wars Hunters players.

Developer Zynga shared a sad announcement with fans by revealing that Star Wars Hunters would be shutting down. This would be a multi-step process, and the developer outlined what fans can expect, sharing details on the final content updates and when Star Wars Hunters would officially go offline.

Star Wars Hunters will officially shut down servers on October 1st, meaning players will no longer be able to play the game. No word was given if the game would be available during this time, meaning new players may be able to download and play the game.

Zynga is extending Season 5 through March 25th, giving players more time to reach the Kyber 1 rank in the Ranked mode. Star Wars Hunters will also re-run events and shop bundles from the season. The Ranked mode will also continue after Season 5 ends when the next update comes.

On April 15th, Star Wars Hunters will see its final content update. This will be released for free and in-game purchases will be disabled. Additionally, the new hunter, Tuya, will be added to the game at this time and be available to all players for free. Tuya will be a support hero and comes with additional in-game content.

Finally, as stated above, October 1st marks the end of Star Wars Hunters. At this time, the servers will be taken offline and there will be no way to play the game. It is unclear if the game will be removed from the Nintendo eShop, iOS Store, and Google Play Store, but it is likely Zynga will take the download off these storefronts.

Star Wars Hunters launched on May 14th, 2024, meaning the game will be shut down in a little over one year. While live service games often see the shutters, this is a quick turnaround. Still, it can happen to any developer in the gaming industry, including Sony who saw its Concord shut down only after a month.

Those who have enjoyed Star Wars Hunters can continue to play, but only for a limited time. With the game’s free-to-play status, anyone can pick up the game and jump in now with no cost. For those who would rather spend their time on other games, both Marvel Rivals and Overwatch 2 offer similar gameplay and equally appealing characters to play as in a multiplayer hero shooter.