Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace – A Love Letter Game Revealed

Few games are as easy to pick up and play as Love Letter, and now the popular franchise from Z-Man Games is colliding with the Star Wars Universe. Z-Man recently revealed Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace – A Love Letter Game, which will have players taking control of iconic characters like Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and of course Jabba The Hut as you attempt to outwit your opponents and come out on top. The tried and true Love Letter gameplay is fully accounted for, but Jabba’s Palace does spice things up a bit with new mechanics.

Each character has their own unique ability and is split into Rebels and Palace characters, with Guards and C-3P0 Cards acting as the traditional guess another player’s number ability from previous games. The same goes for Salacious Crumb and R2-D2, which allow you to look at another player’s hand. Things get interesting with Chewbacca, who gets to pick a player and if they have a Palace card in their hand at 4 or less, they are out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rancor is one of the biggest changes, as the card allows you to eliminate the player with the lowest non-0 card, and if multiple players are tied for lowest they are all out. Luke Skywalker will eliminate another player if they have a Palace card, while Jabba’s ability does the opposite, eliminating someone if they have a Rebel card in their hand.

The other big change is Agendas, which dictate how you actually win each round. You choose an agenda card at the beginning of the game, and they can shake things up a bit. Exalted One for instance is a more traditional experience, as the player with the highest number card in hand wins the round. My Kind of Scum meanwhile has two players winning the round, as the win goes to whoever has the highest Rebel and Palace cards.

Jabba’s Court meanwhile has you adding the numbers n Palace cards in their play area and the person with the highest sum wins. Rescue Mission does the same, just for Rebel cards.

You can actually check out the rules here, and you can order the game for $14.99 right here.

Are you excited for Jabba’s Palace: A Love Letter Game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!