Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Has Gone Gold

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has officially gone gold ahead of the game’s November release. The studio and Electronic Arts announced the milestone achievement on Friday which means that the version of the game people will first play on November 15th has now been finished and prepped for printing for anyone who’s planning to get the physical version. An extra pre-order bonus was added to the game’s rewards line-up to celebrate the occasion and will be available to anyone who’s already pre-ordered or those who still plan to.

The official Twitter account for Respawn shared the tweet below on Friday with an image of the team of developers responsible for the creation of the game and a message for those looking forward to it. It confirmed that the game had gone gold and saw Respawn saying that it’s looking forward to sharing the game with the public come November.

We are proud to announce that #JediFallenOrder has gone gold! We can’t wait for you to embark on this adventure across the Galaxy with us on 11/15. May the Force be with you! pic.twitter.com/93gHxxzEGc — Respawn (@Respawn) October 18, 2019

Fallen Order will ship with more than one edition and several pre-order bonuses, many of which have probably already been secured by those awaiting the game’s release. Pre-order bonuses include a skin for BD-1 and different lightsaber customizations, and a new pre-order bonus has now been extended to all orders. It’s called the “Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Skin,” and everybody who pre-orders the game will receive it.

To celebrate #JediFallenOrder officially going gold, we’re adding the Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis skin to ALL pre-orders, both existing and new!

We’ll see you aboard November 15th! pic.twitter.com/0ejmSWaDkg — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) October 18, 2019

If you can’t wait for the release of Fallen Order that’s coming in just under a month now, you can keep track of the Twitter accounts above for more teasers and reveals until November 15th comes. We’ve seen multiple previews of the game come through these channels including the latest trailer that’s seen at the top. It’s the same one that revealed the first look at the Ninth Sister who will join other enemies against Cal Kestis. The new protagonist has also already been immortalized in a collectible figure himself that have him standing next to his faithful droid companion.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with discounts.

