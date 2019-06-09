Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Details Further Hint at A Lengthy Game

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will have a lot of different planets for players to explore and play through. How many planets, is unclear, but Respawn Entertainment has promised variety as well as some new locations mixed with some familiar locations. That said, new details have emerged about the game suggesting the story will be a lengthy one. More specifically, it looks like each planet will be provide for roughly two to three hours of gameplay.

According to Game Informer, a piece of the game they were shown was roughly 15 to 20 percent of said planet. That slice took about 30 minutes to complete, which suggests said planet will take two to three hours to complete. Now, presumably some planets will be bigger and take longer, and some may be smaller and shorter. But when you combine all the planets, it sounds like Jedi: Fallen Order will be a healthy length. Of course, we don’t know how many planets exactly will be in the game, but if there’s as many as Respawn has suggested then this should be in-line with other narrative-driven, single-player games.

As you may know, this lines up with what Respawn has said about in the game in the past.

“In terms of timeframe, it’s not going to be a short game,” said director Stig Asmussen earlier this year. “I’ve read some stuff. Comments like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a five-hour game,’ after Vince Zampella announced that we’re going to be single-player only, and no microtransactions, and that kind of stuff. It’s going to be a quality experience.”

At the very least, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order won’t be short. Will it be long? Probably not, but it sounds like Respawn is aiming for a healthy-sized experience.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is available to pre-order, is scheduled to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15, priced at $60. There’s been no word of any additional ports. As you wait for more on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title to make sure you’re all caught up.

