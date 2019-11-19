New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Patch Tackles Long Loading Times

A new patch for the recently released video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order addresses a number of problems with the game from the extremely minor to the slightly larger and more frustrating. Perhaps the biggest change indicated in the patch notes, however, is that it should specifically solve an issue where “the game could become slow and loading times longer than expected.”

The patch, which you can read in full over on Reddit, is relatively brief, and marks the first PC patch for the Star Wars video game. While there are almost certainly other issues being worked on in the background, and should be represented in future patch notes, these are the ones that have been dealt with already. So, you know, if you don’t see the specific issue you’ve been experiencing, that doesn’t mean the developers aren’t aware of it.

We’ve just released a small patch for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC. Consoles receive their patches later this week. Release notes: https://t.co/7LItc2z0Xk pic.twitter.com/v6i8YXPAhl — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) November 18, 2019

As you can see above, the slow loading times isn’t the only issue being addressed by the patch. There’s also a specific texture problem, some input response problems, and certain settings saving improperly that should be resolved with the new patch. While it’s out on PC, a patch should also release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this week.

Here’s how publisher EA describes the game over on its official website:

“Aided by a former Jedi Knight, a prickly pilot, and a fearless droid companion, you must escape the sinister machinations of the Imperial forces in this story driven adventure.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Star Wars game right here.