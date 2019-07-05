Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Almost Had An Alien Protagonist

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order stars a human jedi protagonist named Cal Kestis, played by Cameron Monaghan, who you may recognize from shows like Gotham and Shameless. That said it almost didn’t star Cal Kestis. In fact, it almost didn’t star a human at all. Speaking to Game Informer, creative director on the game Stig Asmussen revealed that he and the team were at one point talking about an alien protagonist.

According to Asmussen, Respawn Entertainment was not only once thinking about an “alien creature” as a protagonist, but a female protagonist as well. Ultimately, the team ended up on Cal Kestis because it didn’t want to have a female protagonist competing alongside Rey. Meanwhile, the team decided against an alien protagonist because it would — no pun intended — “alienate” some players. Respawn wanted to have a human connection to its story, and so it needed a human protagonist. That said, Asmussen did note that, personally, he would love to have an alien protagonist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I also would have preferred an alien protagonist myself. Either gender would be fine, but it would have been cool to play as an alien in a canon Star Wars game, though everything Respawn has shown and said about Cal so far has me excited to step into his shoes and unravel his story.

“After Order 66, former Padawan Cal Kestis carves out a new life as a member of the Scrapper Guild on Bracca, where he works as a rigger, a dangerous and physically demanding job involving setting up demolition and salvage equipment,” reads an official character description of Cal Kestis. “Quiet and hard-working, Cal is regarded for a focused work ethic and sense of humility, but he generally keeps to himself.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases this year on November 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the single-player, story-driven Star Wars experience, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.