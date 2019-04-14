‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Features Both Iconic and New Characters

Yesterday, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player Star Wars game from the makers of Titanfall and Apex Legends that is set to launch later this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In the game’s first reveal trailer, we’re introduced to a host of new faces, such as the game’s protagonist Cal Kestis, its antagonist Second Sister, and Cal’s side-kick droid called BD-1. What we didn’t get to see is familiar faces, which there are a lot of in the Star Wars franchise. However, EA and Respawn have since released an official product description of the game, which reveals that in addition to a host of new characters, enemies, and locations, there will also be places and faces Star Wars fans already know.

“Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars,” reads the description. “As part of this authentic Star Wars story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Respawn Entertainment has already said the game will focus on its new characters and expanding the Star Wars lore, however, it does sound like it’s going to give hardcore fans some treats sprinkled in all of the new content.

Of course, it remains to be seen if any prominent Star Wars character will have a meaty role in the game, but given that the game revolves around Order 66, I can’t imagine how we won’t see some familiar faces.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming third-person action-adventure game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!