‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Is Introducing Many New Planets and New Characters

Today, during a special presentation at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will add many new planets and new characters. However, it won’t be all new characters and new planets, which suggests there will be some fan-favorite locations and characters mixed in as well.

At the moment, it’s unclear how many planets players will be able to explore in the game, but it sounds like there’s a lot. As for the characters, while we will see some we know, it looks like the story completely focuses on a brand-new set.

It also looks like planet exploration will be used to push the game’s narrative along, with each new planet holding new story beats, upgrades, etc.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release sometime this holiday season via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, such a port also hasn’t been completely ruled out. In other words, there’s still a chance the game will come to the Nintendo hybrid platform.

For more details on the game’s story and gameplay, be sure to peep our previous post that covered just that.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. What did you think of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's reveal today? Will you be picking it up when it releases later this year in November?

