‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Teaser Released

Electronic Arts has begun teasing its new Star Wars game ahead of this week’s official reveal of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Scheduled to be unveiled during the big Star Wars Celebration that’s going on this week, EA Star Wars prepared its fans for the event with the teaser below. It showed what looks to be a damaged lightsaber sitting on a surface that’s inscribed with different rune-like symbols along with a warning in the tweet itself.

“Don’t stand out,” the tweet said, next to a hashtag for the name of the game. The tweet contains a video instead of just a static image, though it’s hard to discern anything from the teaser. The lightsaber that’s partially destroyed still has some life to it with the runes around the top of the weapon glowing and the bottom damaged portion arcing with energy occasionally.

Based on what we know about the game so far, this teaser likely has something to do with the game’s protagonist, a Padawan and a survivor of Order 66. The character who’s now living through the aftermath could certainly benefit from the “don’t stand out” advice.

A listing for the event that’ll take place during the Star Wars Celebration alludes to these details and more such as how Respawn and Lucasfilm worked together to create Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT on April 13th, the game will officially be revealed with more information on it shared then.

“Join the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and Game Director, Stig Asmussen, along with many special guests, to be the first to learn about this holiday’s highly anticipated action adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” the description of the event said. “Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66. And of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s scheduled to be out sometime this year during the holiday season.

