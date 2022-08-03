Star Wars: Cal Kestis Actor Addresses Live Action Appearance Rumors

Cameron Monaghan has addressed some of the rumors regarding Cal Kestis appearing in some kind of live-action Star Wars project. Cal Kestis was introduced to the world of Star Wars in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a 2019 video game from Respawn Entertainment. It's one of the most beloved Star Wars games and is the only single-player-only Star Wars game to be released since Disney acquired the IP. Kestis became an immediate fan-favorite character, offering a new perspective to the decades-old franchise. When players meet him, Cal Kestis is hiding in plain sight just a few years after Order 66 and the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Kestis is a young Jedi who managed to avoid the genocide on his kind, but is exposed and put into grave danger. Since his debut, many have wanted to see him in a TV show or film.

Given Cameron Monaghan's likeness was used for Cal Kestis, it makes it pretty easy to bring the character to life outside of the games. When speaking to Screen Rant in a recent interview, Monaghan addressed rumors and speculation of a live action Cal Kestis appearance. When asked whether there was any interest of appearing in a live action format, he noted that he is interested, but he isn't able to say anything beyond that. "Well of course there's interest," said Monaghan. "That's about all I can say."

Whether or not Cal Kestis makes an appearance in something like The Mandalorian season 3 or another upcoming project remains to be seen. It's even rumored that Cal Kestis will get his own Disney+ series. Of course, there's immense secrecy on these projects, so regardless of if Monaghan knows something, he's not going to say much one way or the other. Either way, Cal Kestis is making a return in 2023 thanks to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the second game in the Respawn-developed series. There's still not much known about the title, but fans are eager to experience the sequel.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases next year on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Do you want to see Cal Kestis in live action? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.