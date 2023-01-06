Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Actor Wants the Game to Appeal to Non-Star Wars Fans

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor actor Cameron Monaghan was very keen on ensuring the new game appeals to people who don't care about Star Wars. Of course, Star Wars is pretty much one of the biggest franchises to ever exist. Ever since its inception in the late 1970s, it has dominated pop culture and caused all kinds of innovation in the entertainment industry. When someone says they haven't seen Star Wars, it does come across as a little bit shocking given how prevalent it is in our culture. When Disney brought the series back with new mainline films in 2015, it was hard to escape all of the Star Wars talk, but there are people who have never seen a single movie or just simply aren't fans.

However, Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan wants to make sure that his new game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, can appeal to everyone. When speaking with Game Informer, Monaghan noted that he wanted to make sure that the massive universe and deep lore can compliment the story while allowing it to stand on its own, regardless of the Star Wars branding. He noted that the drama, the stakes, and the characters should be clear regardless of if you have any knowledge of Star Wars prior to picking up the game. He also stated that he hopes that if you do love Star Wars and know the ins and outs of the IP, you'll have an even deeper appreciation for all of it. Lucasfilm worked with Respawn and Monaghan to ensure that balance could be struck.

As of right now, we will just have to wait and see how much Respawn and Lucasfilm were able to nail that down. This is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, so it has a lot to amount to just for those who enjoyed the first game. Regardless, the game sounds like it's doing a lot to freshen up its gameplay while also significantly advancing the story in exciting new ways.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on March 17th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.