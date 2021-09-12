Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Trailer Contained Callback to Beloved Character

Aspyr Media and LucasFilm Games announced this week that it would be finally returning to the world of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in the form of a new remake of the original game in the series. Although many details are still sparse on how this remake could be both similar and different to the initial 2003 title, one thing that seems to have been confirmed to be staying the same comes with one of the game’s most beloved characters.

In the reveal trailer for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, we primarily get a look at Darth Revan, who is a character that is integral to the events of the game’s narrative. However, the teaser trailer also featured another notable character that may have slipped under the radar. The trailer itself contained a voice that is speaking about the Sith and how they must be stopped at any cost. Well, that voice has been confirmed to belong to Bastila Shan, who happens to be one of the most iconic Knights of the Old Republic characters outside of Revan.

In a post on the official Star Wars website, it was confirmed that Bastila’s voice is the one that is heard in the debut trailer for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. In addition, the character’s original voice actress, Jennifer Hale, is the one reprising the role. “I can confirm that that is Jennifer Hale,” said Aspyr’s lead producer Ryan Treadwell. “We all think the world of Jennifer. She is an amazing talent and immediately slipped back into the role of Bastila when she came to help us with the teaser trailer. I do think that you’re going to see some other familiar voices return, but that’s probably as deep as we’re gonna go on that one right now.”

While it remains to be seen if other notable actors and actresses will be returning for KOTOR Remake, it’s great to already see that Hale will seemingly play Bastila for the entirety of the game once again. For now, the only downside is that it seems like this new version of KOTOR won’t be coming about for quite some time. Whenever it does release, though, it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.