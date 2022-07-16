Star Wars: Legion Reveals Plans for Ahsoka Tano, Asajj Ventress

Star Wars: Legion will be adding some major characters in 2023. Today, Atomic Mass Games revealed that Ahsoka Tano and Asajj Ventress will both be coming to its popular Star Wars miniatures skirmish game in 2023. Ahsoka Tano will initially be an Operative for the Rebels, while Ventress will be an Operative for the CIS. Atomic Mass Games confirmed that they would release multiple versions of Ahsoka over time, with several versions of Ahsoka planned for the Republic factions as well. Ahsoka will be released in Q2 2023, while no specific timeline was given for Ventress. Early sculpts for both figures can be seen below.

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

Numerous other reveals were also announced this weekend for Star Wars: Legion, including plans to release versions of Moff Gideon and Dark Troopers, as seen in The Mandalorian. Three new Battle Forces are also planned – an Ewok Battle Force, a Tempest Battle Force representing the Empire's forces on Endor, and an Imperial Remnants Battle Force representing some of the Imperial forces seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The new Battle Forces will be released later this year.

Star Wars Legion is a miniatures skirmish game set within the Star Wars universe. Players build an army consisting of a single faction and made up of a mix of generic units, powerful commanders, and individual operatives. Most recently, Atomic Mass Games added the Shadow Collective which consists of units that can either be added as mercenaries to existing armies or can serve as its own army. For those wanting to build an army quickly, Atomic Mass Games recently released several Battle Force boxed sets containing full armies for all four existing factions within the game.

Atomic Mass Games noted that there's a lot planned for Star Wars: Legion. Game designers have releases planned up to 2027, although they can pivot to add new characters and models based on demand if necessary.

Star Wars: Legion models and boxed sets are available at local gaming stores.